USC football: Which 2024 5-star prospects do the Trojans have a legitimate chance to land?

Lincoln Riley and USC signed three 5-star prospects in the 2023 class in wide receivers Zachariah Branch and Makai Lemon and quarterback Malachi Nelson. As the USC coaching staff switches its recruiting attention from the transfer portal to the 2024 high school class, let's examine the 5-star 2024 prospects on the Trojans' board.

WHICH 5-STAR PROSPECTS HAS USC OFFERED?

The Trojans have offered a scholarship to 18 Class of 2024 recruits who have been given a 5-star rating by one of the major recruiting services. Those players are listed below.

- RB Jerrick Gibson - IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

- WR Jeremiah Smith - Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) - Ohio State commit

- CB Ellis Robinson IV - IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

- CB Kobe Black - Connally (Waco, Texas)

- CB Charles Lester III - Riverview (Sarasota, Fla.)

- CB Bryce West - Glenville (Cleveland, Ohio)

- ATH Mike Matthews - Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.)

- QB Dylan Raiola - Chandler (Ariz.)

- QB Julian Sayin - Carlsbad (Calif.) - Alabama commit

- QB DJ Lagway - Willis (Texas) - Florida commit

- LB Sammy Brown - Jefferson (Ga.)

- DL Colin Simmons - Duncanville (Texas)

- DL TJ Capers - Columbus (Miami) - Louisville commit

- DL Elijah Rushing - Salpointe Catholic (Tucson, Ariz.)

- DL Eddrick Houston - Buford (Ga.)

- DL David Stone - IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

- DL Williams Nwaneri - Lee's Summit North (Lee's Summit, Mo.)

- DL Justin Scott - St. Ignatius (Chicago)

WHO DOES USC HAVE A REAL SHOT TO LAND?

The two 5-star names that the USC staff currently has the most momentum with are Raiola and Scott.

Raiola, the consensus No. 1 recruit in the 2024 class, will visit USC this weekend, according to On3. Earlier this week, Raiola told 247Sports.com:

"Knowing Lincoln Riley, his track record speaks for itself. Obviously all of the Heisman guys, he's won three of them. It's crazy. The offense he runs, he develops people and just how he gets playmakers the ball, from a quarterback and play calling standpoint, it's definitely cool to see. I definitely want to get back out there soon."

Scott was supposed to announce his college commitment on Tuesday, Jan. 31, his 17th birthday, but the announcement has been pushed back. The defensive lineman visited USC back in November.