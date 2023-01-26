Skip to main content

USC football: Which 2024 5-star prospects do the Trojans have a legitimate chance to land?

Lincoln Riley and USC signed three 5-star prospects in the 2023 class

Lincoln Riley and USC signed three 5-star prospects in the 2023 class in wide receivers Zachariah Branch and Makai Lemon and quarterback Malachi Nelson. As the USC coaching staff switches its recruiting attention from the transfer portal to the 2024 high school class, let's examine the 5-star 2024 prospects on the Trojans' board. 

WHICH 5-STAR PROSPECTS HAS USC OFFERED?

The Trojans have offered a scholarship to 18 Class of 2024 recruits who have been given a 5-star rating by one of the major recruiting services. Those players are listed below.

- RB Jerrick Gibson - IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

- WR Jeremiah Smith - Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) - Ohio State commit

- CB Ellis Robinson IV - IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

- CB Kobe Black - Connally (Waco, Texas)

- CB Charles Lester III - Riverview (Sarasota, Fla.)

- CB Bryce West - Glenville (Cleveland, Ohio)

- ATH Mike Matthews - Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.)

- QB Dylan Raiola - Chandler (Ariz.)

- QB Julian Sayin - Carlsbad (Calif.) - Alabama commit

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

- QB DJ Lagway - Willis (Texas) - Florida commit

- LB Sammy Brown - Jefferson (Ga.)

- DL Colin Simmons - Duncanville (Texas)

- DL TJ Capers - Columbus (Miami) - Louisville commit

- DL Elijah Rushing - Salpointe Catholic (Tucson, Ariz.)

- DL Eddrick Houston - Buford (Ga.)

- DL David Stone - IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

- DL Williams Nwaneri - Lee's Summit North (Lee's Summit, Mo.)

- DL Justin Scott - St. Ignatius (Chicago)

WHO DOES USC HAVE A REAL SHOT TO LAND?

The two 5-star names that the USC staff currently has the most momentum with are Raiola and Scott. 

Raiola, the consensus No. 1 recruit in the 2024 class, will visit USC this weekend, according to On3. Earlier this week, Raiola told 247Sports.com:

"Knowing Lincoln Riley, his track record speaks for itself. Obviously all of the Heisman guys, he's won three of them. It's crazy. The offense he runs, he develops people and just how he gets playmakers the ball, from a quarterback and play calling standpoint, it's definitely cool to see. I definitely want to get back out there soon."

Scott was supposed to announce his college commitment on Tuesday, Jan. 31, his 17th birthday, but the announcement has been pushed back. The defensive lineman visited USC back in November.

In This Article (1)

USC Trojans
USC Trojans

Screen Shot 2023-01-26 at 11.16.34 AM
Football

USC football: Which 2024 recruits have the Trojans offered in the last week?

By Connor Morrissette
USATSI_19733685
Basketball

No. 8 UCLA vs. USC men's basketball preview: Key stats, how to watch

By Connor Morrissette
Screen Shot 2023-01-24 at 5.06.39 PM
Football

USC football: Nation's No. 1 recruit discusses state of Trojans' program, USC interest

By Connor Morrissette
juju-watkins-sierra-canyon-photo-heston-quan0008
Basketball

USC basketball signees Isaiah Collier and Juju Watkins selected to McDonald's All-America Game

By Connor Morrissette
Caleb Williams threw for 348 yards and three touchdowns to lead USC to a 42-25 victory over Arizona State in a Pac-12 football matchup on October 1, 2022 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Football

Projecting USC football's 2023 depth chart

By Connor Morrissette
Screen Shot 2023-01-23 at 1.55.00 PM
Football

USC football: Trojans offer elite 2026 quarterback

By Connor Morrissette
Screen Shot 2023-01-23 at 12.53.49 PM
Football

USC football: Trojans add former Florida offensive lineman Ethan White via transfer portal

By Connor Morrissette
USATSI_19833761
Basketball

Men's college basketball rankings: Arizona, UCLA lone Pac-12 representatives in AP Top 25 (1/23/23)

By Connor Morrissette