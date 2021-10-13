USC Freshman TE Michael Trigg Avoids Surgery Following Utah Injury

USC freshman tight end Michael Trigg appears to have avoided a major injury, after leaving the Utah game on a cart.

Trigg went down in the second half, after getting hit low by a Utah defender. He laid on the field for awhile, while medical personnel rushed over to help. After spending several minutes in the medical tent, Trigg was eventually carted off the field, holding a towel over his face, and visibly emotional.

"[It's a] lower leg injury," Donte Williams said on Sunday.

"They did an MRI but they've got to do another one. I mean it's nothing that's broken. It's not an ACL, that I do know," Williams said. "Until all the tests results come back for me to just tell you guys something, I'd be lying. But I don't expect him to be back right away. That's for darn sure."

After further testing, it appears Trigg will not require surgery for his injury. His return will be based on pain tolerance, with no exact timeline set it place.

If the Florida native finds himself out for the next few weeks, tight end Malcolm Epps is expected to pick up some of the work-load. Epps scored his first career touchdown as a Trojan against Utah, and dedicated it to Trigg following his injury.

“It meant a lot, especially because my little bro got hurt,” Epps said. “That one was for him. That was his touchdown not mine, so it was all honor to God because without him I'm not anything.”

While nothing has been ruled as season ending, Trigg's return date still remains unclear. This season the dynamic tight end has accumulated seven catches for 109 yards and one touchdown.

