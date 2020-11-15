AllTrojans
AP Polls Keep USC at No. 20 (Week 11)

Kim Becker

The AP Polls for Week 11 have been released with USC holding onto its No. 20 rank from last week. 

There was little movement in the top 25 teams from Week 10, however several of these teams were unable to play due to COVID-19 regulations. Three of the top five teams did not move forward with their scheduled matchup in Week 11 including No. 1 Alabama (LSU), No. 3 Ohio State (Maryland) and No. 5 Texas A&M (Tennessee). No 4. Clemson had a bye week so the only top 5 team that did play a game was USC's rival, Notre Dame (8-0), who beat Boston College 45-31 and held on to their No. 2 ranking. 

The only other PAC-12 team in the top 25 is Oregon (2-0) who also held on to their Week 10 ranking at No. 11. Wisconsin (2-0) saw a three rank jump from No. 13 to No. 10 after a whopping 49-11 victory over Michigan, while Miami (7-1) dropped from the No. 9 spot to No. 12. after barely sliding by with a win over Virginia Tech 25-24.

Some interesting ranks to note are Coastal Carolina (7-0) and Marshall (7-0) who tied for the No. 15 spot this week, and Tulsa (4-1) who beat SMU (7-2) and are making their first appearance on the board at the No. 25 spot. Last week SMU was at No. 19, but did not make the list this week. 

The next AP Poll will be released on Sunday, November 22nd, after USC takes on the Utah Utes at the Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake, UT on Saturday, November 22nd at 7:30 PST. 

