AP Polls Week 15: USC Jumps The Ranks

Kim Becker

Following a victory over the UCLA Bruins on Saturday night, the USC Trojans have yet again jumped the ranks in the AP Top 25 poll. The Trojans rank at No.13 (week 15), a three spot increased from last week, when they ranked at No.16 following their win over Washington State. 

Currently, the Trojans are the only Pac-12 team to be on the Top 25 after Colorado lost to Utah 38-21 on Saturday.

Last nights victory at the Rose Bowl advanced the Trojans undefeated record to 5-0 and secured a spot in the Pac-12 Championship game which will be held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Friday night, December 18th. 

Currently, the Trojans are slated to play the Washington Huskies, however, Washington has had a couple of hiccups due to COVID-19 cases within their football program. If the purple and gold do not have enough eligible players to start on Friday, Oregon will come to Los Angeles in their place.

There has been some skepticism around the nation on which teams should advance to the Pac-12 Championship game after a very unique and unpredictable season, but the official announcement of who will play Friday was made on Saturday night. 

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott announced: "In a football season that has thrown unprecedented challenges and adversity at our football teams and student-athletes, USC and Washington have performed at the highest levels and earned their places in the 2020 Pac-12 Football Championship Game as the Pac-12 South and North Champions." 

More AP Top 25 Poll News: 

No movement was seen in the top five.

1. Alabama (10-0)

2. Notre Dame (10-0)

3. Ohio State (5-0)

4. Clemson (9-1)

5. Texas A&M (7-1)

Cincinnati (8-0) jumped one spot up to No. 6, knocking Florida (8-2) down to No. 11.

