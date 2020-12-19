USC Kicker Chase McGrath Announces Decision To Enter Transfer Portal

Last season McGrath made the 2019 All-Pac-12 honorable mention and was granted the honor of being USC’s Special Teams Player of the Year.

USC Placekicker Chase McGrath has officially announced his decision to put his name into the transfer portal.

In a post on Twitter, McGrath wrote,

"Trojan Family,

Playing at USC was a dream of mine for as long as I could remember and it is a blessing that I was able to do so. These past three and a half years have been amazing, and I am so grateful to be a graduate of this university and part of the Trojan family.

To my brothers, thank you for the memories and the lifelong friendships we have built. To the coaching staff, training staff and everyone who has supported me at USC, thank you for the opportunity to earn a scholarship and contribute to this great tradition.

I have put my name in the transfer portal to pursue my graduate degree and my final two years of eligibility. It is in my best interest to explore all my opportunities going into the 2021 season and USC remains one of my options. I am a Trojan for life, but I am excited to see where the future takes me for my final two years of eligibility."

AllTrojans reported the news of McGrath entering the transfer portal on December 2nd, 2020.

This decision comes after the redshirt junior lost the starting job to freshman Parker Lewis. Last season, McGrath appeared in all 13 games, hit 14-of-17 field goals and all 54 of his PAT tries. The kicker also made the 2019 All-Pac-12 honorable mention and was granted the honor of being USC’s Special Teams Player of the Year.

McGrath suffered from tendinitis in his knee and hip during fall camp, and his injury opened the door for freshman Parker Lewis to steal the job. Lewis started in USC's season opener against Arizona State and after a strong initial performance, it was clear that the odds were low for McGrath to return as the starter.

Parker Lewis has started in all six games for the Trojans this year. He is 3-4 in (20-29) 2-3 (30-39) and 4-6 (40-49).

