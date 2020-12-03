AllTrojans
USC Kicker Chase McGrath Enters The Transfer Portal

Claudette Montana Pattison

2019 starting place kicker Chase McGrath is entering the transfer portal per Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports. 

McGrath, the redshirt junior from Newport Beach (Ca.) was predicted to be the starting kicker for the 2020 season, until freshman Parker Lewis came in and stole the job. 

Last season, McGrath appeared in all 13 games, hit 14-of-17 field goals and all 54 of his PAT tries. The kicker also made the 2019 All-Pac-12 honorable mention and was granted the honor of being USC’s Special Teams Player of the Year. 

We spoke to McGrath before USC began their 2020 season, he discussed his training during the off season, detailing that, "I got kicked off a few fields trying to practice during the quarantine. You just got to work through it and go out everyday and maybe you get kicked off one day and maybe you have an uninterrupted day." (McGrath) At this point in time, McGrath was projected to be the returning starter for the Trojans, despite special teams coach Sean Snyder not explicitly detailing how the depth chart would look.  

[WATCH: In Depth Analysis Into 2021 Kyron Ware-Hudson's Flip From Oregon]

As USC moved to release a two deep depth chart prior to their season opener against the Arizona State Sun Devils, fan's observed that McGrath was in the No.2 spot behind freshman Parker Lewis. Following the ASU game, Helton told the media,"Parker has been extremely productive in camp. I know that y'all have not got a chance to see him live. But extremely explosive leg. I think you saw that in the [Arizona State] game. And Chase, in my opinion, is one of the better kickers in the country, and he competed with one of the better kickers in the country."

Now, that USC is more than halfway through their 2020 season, the odd's for McGrath do not look promising. Despite, McGrath being on scholarship, sources say that the placekicker will look to part ways with the Trojans for his remaining years of eligibility.

**Note: Many sources have confirmed this news, however, USC Athletics has yet to make a statement.**

[READ: Trojans WR Coach Supplies Update on Bru McCoy's Progression at USC]

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow SI All Trojans on Twitter.

