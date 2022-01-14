Skip to main content

USC Lands Kansas State Defensive Lineman Transfer Tyrone Taleni

Taleni finishes his career at Kansas State with five tackles and two sacks.

USC football landed the commitment of former Kansas State defensive lineman Tyrone Taleni. Taleni entered the NCAA transfer portal last week, and is the second defensive lineman to sign with the Trojans out of the portal. Former TCU defensive lineman Earl Barquet also intends on joining the Men of Troy.

Taleni played in three games for the Wildcats in 2020 and seven in 2021. He finishes his career at Kansas State with five tackles and two sacks. 

USC has been looking to add more depth to their defensive line following injuries and Jacob Lichtenstein's transfer portal departure for Miami. The Trojans are expected to get back veterans Tuli Tuipulotu and Nick Figueroa next season. 

Lincoln Riley recently hired former Michigan defensive line coach Shaun Nua to coach the same position at USC. Nua coached Heisman finalist Aidan Hutchinson and potential first round draft pick David Ojabo for the Wolverines in 2021.

