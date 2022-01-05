Report: USC Football Makes Jaw Dropping Defensive Hire

Skip to main content
    •
    January 5, 2022
    Report: USC Football Hires Michigan Defensive Line Coach Shaun Nua

    Nua spent the past three seasons under Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

    USC football is hiring Michigan defensive line coach Shaun Nua, according to a report Wednesday morning by Yahoo Sports' reporter Pete Thamel.

    Nua spent the past three seasons under Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, and came to Ann Arbor after spending the 2018 season as defensive line coach at Arizona State. 

    "Shaun is a rising star in the coaching profession," Harbaugh said after hiring Nua [2019].

    "He is well-respected among his peers, relates well with the student-athletes that he mentors and brings great passion and energy to his work. We are excited to have Shaun join our defensive coaching staff and work daily with our defensive linemen. Michigan football looks forward to having Shaun, Hilary and their children, Losi, Kelina and Malia, join our University family."

    In 2019, Michigan's defensive line combined for 23 tackles for loss, and 15.5 sacks. In 2020, Nua's unit accounted for 13.5 of the team's 24 tackles for loss, including 6.5 of nine sacks in six games. This season [2021] Nua coached Heisman finalist Aidan Hutchinson and potential first round draft pick David Ojabo.

