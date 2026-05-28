USC’s Lincoln Riley Passed By Big Ten Coaches In National Ranking

CBS Sports released their annual top-25 Power Four head coaching rankings.

In the 11th edition of the rankings, eight Big Ten coaches were ranked with Curt Cignetti (No. 1), Ryan Day (No. 3) and Dan Lanning (No. 5) in the top-five. The SEC came in second with seven coaches ranked, four within the top-10: Kirby Smart (No. 2), Steve Sarkisian (No. 6), Kalen DeBoer (No. 8) and Lane Kiffin (No. 9).

Coming in at No. 17 is USC’s Lincoln Riley. Compared to last year, Riley was ranked No. 13, falling down four spots. Riley also has familiar opponents rising above him this year in Matt Campbell (No. 16) and Kyle Whittingham (No. 10).

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

The Case Against Lincoln Riley

With Riley entering his fifth season with Southern Cal, CBS Sports cites the lack of a College Football Playoff push for his ranking.

Before the move to the Big Ten, Riley was able to elevate the Trojans to an overall record of 11-3 in his first year (2022). The Trojans were ranked as high as No. 4 in the AP Poll and ended the season ranked No. 12. They also made a Cotton Bowl appearance but got upset by Tulane 46-45.

Then In 2023, Riley and the Trojans had a roller coaster of a season that ended with an overall record of 8-5 (5-4 in Pac-12 games). While the offense and former Trojan quarterback Caleb Williams excelled, the defense struggled the whole season, becoming one of the worst units in program history. Despite dropping five of the last six games of the regular season, USC was able to end with a win at the Holiday Bowl.

Oct 21, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham (left) and Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley shake hands during the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

2024 marked a new era for USC as they joined the Big Ten conference. There were some growing pains in the physical conference, but Riley’s offense showed it could still produce and that the Trojans had pieces that could grow and compete. They finished the season with an overall record of 7-6 and a Vegas Bowl victory.

With Campbell and Whittingham entering the conference, it will only make Riley and USC’s path to the CFP harder. When Whittingham was at the helm of Utah, he swept Riley in three matchups – two regular season games and the 2022 Pac-12 Championship. Whittingham now brings former Ute stars John Henry Daley, JJ Buchanan, Jonah Lea'ea and others as well as his trusted staff to Michigan.

Campbell comes in with a score to settle. When both coaches were in the Big 12, Lincoln won three of five games. When Riley left Oklahoma and the conference, Campbell turned Iowa State into a yearly Big 12 contender, became the program’s winningest coach and produced 15 NFL players. Similar to Whittingham, Campbell will also bring former Cyclone stars and staff with him to Penn State this season.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (wearing white visor) celebrates along with defensive end coach Shaun Nua after kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) hit a 54-yard field goal in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Riley’s Key to a CFP Appearance

Last season, fans saw Riley’s vision start to come together. Trojans found a new star under center in Jayden Maiava, continued to produce speedsters at wideout and formed a promising defensive line headlined by Jide Abasiri and Jahkeem Stewart. The Trojans finished the season with an overall record of 9-4, fifth in the Big Ten standings (7-2), and a top-25 rank in the final AP Poll.

Maiava’s final season will be his second season as the full-time starter. Last year, the offense was ranked 13th overall in the nation and the senior showed flashes of Heisman potential. To balance his electric offense, Riley is bringing in former Big 12 rival Gary Patterson to turn the Trojan defense into a physical and formidable unit in the Big Ten.

Riley is also bringing in a No. 1 overall recruiting class for 2026 and top-five class for 2027. Linemen in the trenches, athletic defensive backs and blazing receivers make up both classes.

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