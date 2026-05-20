USC's Recruiting Class Ranking After Eli Woodard Decommitment

The USC Trojans have lost the commitment of class of 2027 recruit, wide receiver Eli Woodard.

How did this decommitment effect USC’s 2027 recruiting class ranking?

USC’s 2027 Recruiting Class Ranked 4th in Country

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Utah Utes during the second half in the PAC-12 Football Championship at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Following the decommitment of Woodard, USC has the No. 4 ranked 2027 recruiting class in the country per Rivals. This is still the highest ranked recruiting class in the Big Ten conference. Here is the full top 10.

1. Texas A&M Aggies

2. Texas Tech Red Raiders

3. Oklahoma Sooners

4. USC Trojans

5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

6. Miami Hurricanes

7. Ohio State Buckeyes

8. Florida Gators

9. LSU Tigers

10. Oregon Ducks

The two highest ranked teams in the Big Ten outside of USC in this top 10 are Ohio State and Oregon.

With the Woodard decommitment, USC now has 13 commits in the 2027 class. The headliners are a pair a five-star recruits: athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson and edge rusher Mekai Brown.

Eli Woodard Decommits From USC Trojans

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Eli Woodard is a 6-1, 180 pound wide receiver out of Temecula, California. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 23 wide receiver in the 2027 recruiting class per 247Sports Composite rankings. Woodard committed to USC back on Feb. 10 of 2026. He announced on social media on Tuesday he would be fully reopening his recruitment.

“After a lot of talks with my family and praying, I have decided to decommit from USC and fully reopen my recruitment,” Woodard posted on his X account. “Excited to see where God takes me.”

After a lot of talks with my family and praying, I have decided to decommit from USC and fully reopen my recruitment. Excited to see where God takes me.#AG2G pic.twitter.com/FtiEjULPB0 — Eli Woodard 4⭐️ (@EliWoodard_) May 19, 2026

As a junior for Chaparral High School in 2025-26, Woodard had 51 receptions for 1,070 yards and 17 touchdowns.

USC Trojans' Recruiting Momentum

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This decision from Woodard is a setback for the momentum USC was building in recruiting. The Trojans are coming off landing the top ranked 2026 recruiting class and 2027 is trending to be another good one.

Despite the decommitment, USC does still have a top five class in the country and the top class in the Big Ten, so it’s not all doom and gloom. There is still a lot of time between now and national signing day later this year so the Trojans will have to keep the pedal to the metal to stay ahead of teams like Ohio State and Oregon.

What USC needs do this season in addition to recruiting at a high level is win on the field. The Trojans have yet to make a College Football Playoff since the playoff was adopted by college football in the 2014 season. Coach Lincoln Riley is entering his fifth season in Los Angeles and this may be his most talented team yet.

The time is now for USC to take the next step and finally make the playoff after making a bowl game in each of Riley's first four season.

"We have absolutely taken steps now. Honestly, now it’s just time to go do it,” Riley said in an interview with ESPN and CBS at Big Ten spring meetings.

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