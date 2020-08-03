USC Morning Buzz: Winners And Losers Of The Week

WINNERS

Clay Helton

No Alabama. No Notre Dame. And now he gets a Washington State team that seems full of turmoil as Nick Rolovich struggles to deal with social justice issues.

Miller Moss

Star QB is on track to enroll at USC in January.

Ron Yary

He wasn't hospitalized and isn't fighting for his life despite a false report from his son Sunday.

LOSERS

USC football/basketball

The Haden-Swann Era has been something.

Academics

USC has finals Nov. 17-24 in the fall semester. The Trojans play Arizona State on Nov. 21 and Utah on Nov. 27, so finals come during a tough two-game stretch. Then again, the fall season will probably be scrapped.

The Pac-12

The conference paid the L.A. Times $100,000 to cover Olympic Sports? Does Larry Scott get anything right?

USC Admissions

In case anyone forgot, a new book just came out on the College Admissions scandal.