USC Morning Buzz: Winners And Losers Of The Week
Scott Wolf
WINNERS
Clay Helton
No Alabama. No Notre Dame. And now he gets a Washington State team that seems full of turmoil as Nick Rolovich struggles to deal with social justice issues.
Miller Moss
Star QB is on track to enroll at USC in January.
Ron Yary
He wasn't hospitalized and isn't fighting for his life despite a false report from his son Sunday.
LOSERS
USC football/basketball
The Haden-Swann Era has been something.
Academics
USC has finals Nov. 17-24 in the fall semester. The Trojans play Arizona State on Nov. 21 and Utah on Nov. 27, so finals come during a tough two-game stretch. Then again, the fall season will probably be scrapped.
The Pac-12
The conference paid the L.A. Times $100,000 to cover Olympic Sports? Does Larry Scott get anything right?
USC Admissions
In case anyone forgot, a new book just came out on the College Admissions scandal.