USC vs. Notre Dame Rivalry Could Reshape the College Football Playoff Picture
USC can’t look past Michigan this weekend, but the matchup everyone is circling comes a week later in South Bend.
The October 18 meeting between USC and Notre Dame could decide the postseason fate of two historic programs.
For USC, the stakes are layered. A win over Michigan would push the Trojans back into the national conversation.
A follow-up victory at Notre Dame would vault them directly into the College Football Playoff hunt—erasing the sting of their early loss to Illinois and putting Lincoln Riley’s team in control of its destiny.
If USC beats Michigan but falls to Notre Dame, the Trojans would still have a path, though narrow, to redemption.
A late-season win over Oregon could re-elevate them to playoff contention. But two losses before November would leave no more room for error.
Notre Dame, meanwhile, doesn’t have that luxury. Sitting at 4-2 and already battling national skepticism, the Irish cannot afford another loss.
Even if they run the table afterward, a 9-3 finish wouldn’t cut it for a program lacking quality opponents the rest of the way.
A point emphasized by Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt when explaining why he listed this matchup among his “10 games that will shape the college football season.”
“Every game is an elimination game for Notre Dame. Every single one,” Klatt said on The Joel Klatt Show.
“They’re going to have Boston College—Boston College is 1-4. They play Navy … Pitt … Syracuse … Stanford … it’s not a terribly difficult last five games. So this USC game next weekend is vital for them.”
Klatt’s reasoning makes clear why the entire college football world will be watching—this is a playoff crossroad, not just a rivalry.
Revisiting Last Year’s Clash
When these two programs met last season, Notre Dame was ranked No. 5 in the country and proved every bit of it.
The Irish overpowered USC 49-35, racking up 258 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Their physicality up front and second-half control set the tone for the win.
For USC, that night became both a lesson and a turning point. It was Jayden Maiava’s third start for the Trojans and his lone loss of the season.
He threw for 360 yards and three touchdowns, but two interceptions proved costly in a hostile environment.
A year later, the roles are reversed. Notre Dame is the one trying to keep playoff hopes alive.
USC is the one capable of crushing them—and possibly rebuilding its own standing in the process.
MORE: Texas Longhorns Replace USC Trojans with Historically Underwhelming Achievement
MORE: Why USC Fans Will Love Sherrone Moore's Latest Comments On Sell Out Against Michigan
MORE: USC Coach Lincoln Riley Addresses Big Ten Officiating, Missed Penalty
The Broader Playoff Picture
Klatt called the matchup “a massive game” because it doesn’t just impact two programs—it could alter the entire playoff board. If USC wins back-to-back against Michigan and Notre Dame, they would move firmly into the national top 10 heading toward November’s date with Oregon.
Lose in South Bend, however, and the Trojans join a crowded two-loss pack hoping chaos elsewhere opens a door. For Notre Dame, a defeat would end that discussion entirely.
This is the kind of game that defines seasons and reshapes perceptions. USC seeks validation that its rebuild under Riley still leads toward championship contention. Notre Dame seeks survival.
And as Klatt’s list suggested, when these two collide, the ripple effects will reach every corner of the playoff race.