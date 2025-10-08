All Trojans

USC vs. Notre Dame Rivalry Could Reshape the College Football Playoff Picture

After facing Michigan this week, USC Trojans’ showdown with Notre Dame could reshape the playoff race and stands as one of the season’s most pivotal games in the College Football Playoff race.

Jalon Dixon

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman shake hands after the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman shake hands after the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
USC can’t look past Michigan this weekend, but the matchup everyone is circling comes a week later in South Bend.

The October 18 meeting between USC and Notre Dame could decide the postseason fate of two historic programs.

For USC, the stakes are layered. A win over Michigan would push the Trojans back into the national conversation.


Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

A follow-up victory at Notre Dame would vault them directly into the College Football Playoff hunt—erasing the sting of their early loss to Illinois and putting Lincoln Riley’s team in control of its destiny.

If USC beats Michigan but falls to Notre Dame, the Trojans would still have a path, though narrow, to redemption.

A late-season win over Oregon could re-elevate them to playoff contention. But two losses before November would leave no more room for error.


Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman chat before the game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Notre Dame, meanwhile, doesn’t have that luxury. Sitting at 4-2 and already battling national skepticism, the Irish cannot afford another loss.

Even if they run the table afterward, a 9-3 finish wouldn’t cut it for a program lacking quality opponents the rest of the way.

A point emphasized by Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt when explaining why he listed this matchup among his “10 games that will shape the college football season.”

“Every game is an elimination game for Notre Dame. Every single one,” Klatt said on The Joel Klatt Show.

“They’re going to have Boston College—Boston College is 1-4. They play Navy … Pitt … Syracuse … Stanford … it’s not a terribly difficult last five games. So this USC game next weekend is vital for them.”


Nov 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman meets with Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley followng the game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Klatt’s reasoning makes clear why the entire college football world will be watching—this is a playoff crossroad, not just a rivalry.

Revisiting Last Year’s Clash

When these two programs met last season, Notre Dame was ranked No. 5 in the country and proved every bit of it.

The Irish overpowered USC 49-35, racking up 258 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Their physicality up front and second-half control set the tone for the win.

For USC, that night became both a lesson and a turning point. It was Jayden Maiava’s third start for the Trojans and his lone loss of the season.


Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) talks with Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

He threw for 360 yards and three touchdowns, but two interceptions proved costly in a hostile environment.

A year later, the roles are reversed. Notre Dame is the one trying to keep playoff hopes alive.

USC is the one capable of crushing them—and possibly rebuilding its own standing in the process.

The Broader Playoff Picture

Klatt called the matchup “a massive game” because it doesn’t just impact two programs—it could alter the entire playoff board. If USC wins back-to-back against Michigan and Notre Dame, they would move firmly into the national top 10 heading toward November’s date with Oregon.

Lose in South Bend, however, and the Trojans join a crowded two-loss pack hoping chaos elsewhere opens a door. For Notre Dame, a defeat would end that discussion entirely.


Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the game against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This is the kind of game that defines seasons and reshapes perceptions. USC seeks validation that its rebuild under Riley still leads toward championship contention. Notre Dame seeks survival.

And as Klatt’s list suggested, when these two collide, the ripple effects will reach every corner of the playoff race.

