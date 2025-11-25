USC Trojans' Updated Bowl Projection Following Loss to Oregon
The No. 15 USC Trojans aren’t heading to the College Football Playoff after their 42–27 loss to the No. 7 Oregon Ducks, but their postseason isn’t over. With one week left and a bowl berth already secured, the Trojans appear to be tracking toward a high-profile destination: the Valero Alamo Bowl.
According to ESPN’s latest projections, the Trojans are expected to face the No. 11 BYU Cougars in San Antonio, a matchup that would pit USC’s high-powered passing attack against one of the nation’s most balanced and disciplined teams.
Why USC Is Alamo-Bowl Bound
The Trojans enter rivalry week at 8-3 overall and 6-2 in conference play, with Saturday’s Crosstown Rivalry against the UCLA Bruins closing out Trojans coach Lincoln Riley’s second regular season in the Big Ten era. Regardless of how that game unfolds, USC is guaranteed a bowl game appearance and all signs point south.
Under the current bowl agreement (running through 2025), the Alamo Bowl receives the first selection of bowl-eligible teams from the Big 12 and Pac-12, and USC remains eligible despite moving to the Big Ten. The opportunity is notable historically, too. The Trojans have never played in the Alamo Bowl since its launch in 1993.
BYU Is A Dangerous Team
If the projection holds, USC will face one of the hottest programs in the country. BYU, now No. 11 in the AP Poll and CFP rankings, is 9-1 and owning one of the most complete defensive profiles in the nation. They also rolled into last year’s Alamo Bowl and dominated the Colorado Buffaloes 36-14, featuring then-Buffs quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.
This year’s BYU team looks even tougher. The Cougars are led by true freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier, who has shown unusually advanced poise for an 18-year-old. Bachmeier has completed 63 percent of his passes for 2,304 yards, 13 touchdowns, and only four interceptions, while adding 525 rushing yards and 11 scores on the ground.
The engine of the offense, however, is running back LJ Martin, who has already rushed for 1,134 yards and eight touchdowns. The Cougars average 201.5 yards per game on the ground, ranking top-26 nationally. And defensively, BYU hasn’t allowed more than 29 points in any game.
Why This Matchup Could Challenge USC
Stylistically, the projection creates contrast. USC ranks sixth nationally in passing offense (301 yards per game). BYU ranks among the best rushing attacks in college football.
Where things get tricky: USC’s defense has consistently struggled against the run, allowing nearly 150 rushing yards per game. Against an offense powered by Martin and Bachmeier, that’s a major stress point, particularly after Oregon exposed similar issues last weekend. The Trojans are 2-2 all-time against BYU and have lost their last two matchups (2019, 2021).
USC’s Offensive Firepower Still Makes Them Dangerous
Despite the Ducks loss, quarterback Jayden Maiava continues to put together the best statistical season of his career. The USC junior has thrown for:
- 3,174 passing yards
- 21 passing touchdowns
- 65.7 percent completion percentage
- Six rushing touchdowns
All are career highs, though his eight interceptions remain a storyline heading into UCLA week.
His top weapon, Biletnikoff Award frontrunner Makai Lemon, is still one of the most explosive receivers in college football. Lemon was held to just 34 yards by Oregon but owns elite season totals:
- 78 receptions
- 1,124 receiving yards
- 10 receiving touchdowns
- 2 rushing touchdowns
He projects as a top 2026 NFL Draft wide receiver and remains one of the toughest matchups in the country for any secondary, even BYU’s disciplined unit.
First, USC must protect its perfect home record against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday. After that, all eyes shift to the final bowl announcement. Nothing is official yet, but the Alamo Bowl feels like USC’s postseason destination, and BYU looks like the most likely opponent.