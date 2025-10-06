All Trojans

Why USC Fans Will Love Sherrone Moore's Latest Comments On Sell Out Against Michigan

The USC Trojans will face off against the No. 15 Michigan Wolverines on Saturday night in front out of a sold out Coliseum. Michigan coach Sherrone Moore's latest comments on the sell out will have USC motivated for the crucial Big Ten matchup.

Sep 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans will face another test from a ranked Big Ten opponent on Saturday, as they'll play the No. 15 Michigan Wolverines in a primetime matchup at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Coming off a bye week, Lincoln Riley and USC are looking to earn a signature win and avenge last season's loss to Michigan.

Sherrone Moore's Comments On Sell Out Will Motivate USC

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore shakes hands with USC head coach Lincoln Riley after 27-24 win at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last season, USC had three sellouts at the Coliseum for the first time since 2012, as they sold out games against Penn State, Nebraska, and Notre Dame. Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore recently commented on what it'll be like for his team to play in the sold-out Coliseum against USC on Saturday.

"It's sold out, but its sold out because Michigan's coming," said Moore.

Michigan has one of the largest fan bases in the country that travels well to support its football team. Moore also said that the team "isn't about taking selfies at the Coliseum."

Michigan is approaching Saturday's matchup with a business-like approach, as it looks to earn its fourth straight win.

While Michigan playing at the Coliseum contributes to the game being sold out, USC's success this season also played a factor in the large attendance on Saturday night. Despite the 34-32 loss to the No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini on Sept. 27, the Trojans, under the leadership of starting quarterback Jayden Maiava, have one of the most explosive offenses in the country.

Maiava leads the Big Ten in passing with 1,587 yards, 11 touchdowns, and an interception, including having the No. 1 total quarterback rating (QBR) in the country at 93.5. USC wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane are among the best wide receiver duos in the country for their performance this season. Lemon leads the Big Ten in receiving with 589 yards and five touchdowns.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Michigan State Spartans with wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) and running back Waymond Jordan (2) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

With coach Lincoln Riley and USC looking to earn a signature win over a ranked opponent, Moore's comments present a golden opportunity for Trojans fans to come out in full force to make an impact in Saturday night's matchup.

What's at Stake for USC and Michigan on Saturday Night?

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

There is much riding on both teams entering Saturday's matchup, as the winner will increase their chances of making the College Football Playoff and the loser will likely play its way out of contention. Michigan and USC both have 4-1 matchups entering Saturday's game. Michigan is coming off a 24-10 win over the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday.

True freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood is slowly becoming comfortable in leading Michigan's offense, and Alabama transfer running back Justice Haynes has been a difference maker for the Wolverines as he leads the Big Ten in rushing with 654 yards and eight touchdowns.

Oct 4, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) celebrates in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The key for USC is stopping Michigan's dominant running game. In last year's loss, Michigan running back Kalel Mullings carried the Wolverines to a victory at the Big House rushing for 159 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Following that loss, USC's season fell apart as the Trojans lost five of their last nine games.

USC will look to avoid that same fate on Saturday night and avenge last season's loss. A win against Michigan is critical, especially with the two tough games after playing the Wolverines. USC will play two road games against No. 16 Notre Dame and Nebraska following Saturday's showdown with Michigan.

