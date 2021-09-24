September 24, 2021
Report: USC QB Jaxson Dart Underwent Surgery

USC freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart tore his meniscus at Washington State, according to reports.
Author:

According to reports, freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart suffered a torn meniscus last Saturday during his debut game against the Washington State Cougars. Dart underwent minor surgery this week and is expected to be out for an extended period of time, 247Sports reported.

Dart, the Utah native, replaced veteran QB Kedon Slovis during the Trojans' 45-14 win in Pullman, Washington. Slovis suffered a neck injury in the first quarter, which gave Dart the opportunity to make his opening debut. The talented gunslinger threw for 391 with four touchdowns and two interceptions, but injured his right knee in the second quarter. 

Dart was withheld from practice this week, and limited information on his status was provided by the university and interim head coach Donte Williams

[READ: Jaxson Dart Questionable For Week 4?]

"I know everyone wants to ask about our quarterback situation. There's no new updates right there. We'll all find out on Saturday at the game," Williams said. "We're just making sure we protect Jaxson from Jaxson ... So right now, we have Kedon and Miller [Moss] that practiced yesterday, and I'm happy to talk about those guys. And we'll see the quarterback situation Saturday in the game."

For now its assumed that three-year starter Kedon Slovis will start at quarterback against the Oregon State Beavers. Slovis has thrown for 487 yards with three touchdowns with one interception this season. 

[READ: Kedon Slovis 'Not Focused' on QB Battle]

