USC Reveals Coaches Roster for Spring Showcase

The Trojans Spring Showcase kicks off at 1:00 p.m. pacific on Saturday, April 17.

The USC Trojans kick off their Spring Showcase on April 17 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The game will air on the Pac-12 Networks at 1:00 p.m pacific. The game is presented by State Farm and being called by broadcasters Yogi Roth and JB Long.

USC will also welcome back up to 5,000 fans at the Coliseum on Saturday. The Trojans played all of their home games in 2020 with no fans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Just 24-hours ahead of the big matchup, USC Athletics released the coaches roster for Team Cardinal and Team Gold.

Team Cardinal includes offensive coordinator Graham Harrell as [HC], tight ends coach Seth Doege as [OC], safeties coach Craig Naviar as [DC], defensive line coach Vic So'oto and offensive line coach Clay McGuire.

Team Gold includes defensive coordinator Todd Orlando as [HC], running backs coach Mike Jinks as [OC], cornerbacks coach Donte Williams as [DC], special teams coach Sean Snyder and wide receivers coach Keary Colbert.

The Spring Game returns to the Coliseum on Saturday for the first time since 2017. The Trojans are coming off a strong 2020 campaign, they earned the Pac-12 South title with a 5-1 record, and wrapped up the year with a No. 21 ranking in the final AP top 25 poll.

----

You may also like:

[USC Football Player Wants Fans at Spring Game]

[K.D. Nixon Talks Spring Ball and USC's WR Room]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com

*Promo Photo Provided By USC Athletics*