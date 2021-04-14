USC Football Player 'Wants People' at the Coliseum This Fall

Erik Krommenhoek shared his thoughts on USC allowing fans at their Spring Showcase on April 17. The returning TE also discussed his hopes for the fall season.

USC is finally welcoming fans back to their venues, and players couldn't be more excited.

On Tuesday morning during media availability, senior tight end Erik Krommenhoek talked about the teams emotion after finding out that fans would be permitted at the Spring Showcase.

"Obviously we haven’t played in front of fans since the end of last season if you count Arizona. There was a limited amount of fans, mostly family there, but just being able to have people in the Coliseum, having noise or any sort of non-artificial noise I think just [all] the guys in general [are] super excited [to have fans back].

Obviously you want fans there, it’s more fun [when] they get to see you play. That is part of the [reason] why people come to USC” said Krommenhoek.

“[The Coliseum is] a beautiful venue and we want people in there. We hope that we can get as many in there now and even more in there for the season.”

USC Athletics announced on Monday that "remaining 2021 outdoor home spring sports events will be open to a limited number of family members and guests of participating student-athletes and coaches beginning this Tuesday (April 13)."

USC also announced that "USC football's Spring Showcase at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will also be available to approximately 5,000 spectators on April 17. The game will be available to family members, guests, fans, and season ticket holders [who will have the first opportunity to purchase tickets]."

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Trojans Spring Showcase in 2020 was canceled, and fans were not permitted at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum during the fall season. As the pandemic continues to improve across the United States, schools and conferences have began to lift restrictions on attendance policies.

The Pac-12 has not made an official statement regarding stadium attendance for the 2021 college football season. However, 2021 football tickets continue to be listed for sale on various sites across the web.

