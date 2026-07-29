USC Trojans, Big Ten Powers Pushing for Four-Star Linebacker Recruit Landon Miller

In the 2028 recruiting cycle, Southern Cal has been in the running for four-star linebacker Landon Miller. The rising junior currently has 18 offers and could be expecting more as he is in discussions with other programs, per On3/Rivals. With summer visits coming to an end and game day visits on the rise, the Trojans will have to carry their momentum into the fall.

Miller has confirmed to Rivals’ Brandon Huffman that USC has landed in his five standout programs, and joining the Trojans are Oregon, Ohio State, Notre Dame and LSU. Miller visited these schools plus Cal during the summer and is planning to stop by again for games.

De La Salle (Calif.) 2028 linebacker Landon Miller and USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley | Photo courtesy of Landon Miller

According to Huffman, the four-star recruit will be at the Coliseum on Sept. 12 when USC hosts Louisiana, and then in October, Miller will be in Eugene when the Ducks face the UCLA Bruins. The junior backer also shared to Rivals that he plans on attending Cal’s season opener and possibly make it out to Ohio State and LSU.

USC’s Recruiting History with Landon Miller

De La Salle (Calif.) 2028 linebacker Landon Miller and USC Trojans linebackers coaches Mike Ekeler and AJ Howard | Photo courtesy of Landon Miller

The Trojans extended an offer to Miller back in April. Then in June, Miller made a multi-day, unofficial visit to Los Angeles.

The visit included an on-field workout and film studies with linebacker coaches AJ Howard and Mike Ekeler. Miller watched the team do their summer program lifts, took a campus tour and learned more about USC’s premiere academics. The four-star recruit also met with Lincoln Riley, general manager Chad Bowden and executive director of player personnel Max Stienecker.

Miller also knows and has played against USC’s incoming freshmen and members of the 2027 recruiting class – Mark Bowman, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Shaun Scott, Tomuhini Topui and Aaryn Washington from Mater Dei. Then Trent Mosley, Simote Katoanga and Jayden Crowder and Isaia Vandermade From Santa Margarita.

“You can definitely tell they’re building a very good team and trending upwards," Miller told USC Trojans On SI. "These past two years I was fortunate enough to play in two different state championships and there’s close to 10 players that are now at USC that I’ve played against… They’re trending upwards and quickly. It’s definitely a school all of the California kids are looking at, including me.”

Howard’s recruiting track record is another plus for the Trojans in the courting of Miller. In the 2026 recruiting cycle, Howard signed four-star backers Talanoa Ili and Shaun Scott along with three-star Taylor Johnson. In 2027, Howard and the Trojans were able to land three-star backers Dylan Wafle and Josiah Poyer.

Landon Miller’s Possible Impact on the Trojans Defense

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (23) celebrates against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Exiting spring practices, the Trojans have 10 linebackers on the roster per USC Athletics. If Miller decides to commit to Southern Cal, five backers will have moved on by Fall 2028. With only five total linebackers signed in the 2026 and 2027 recruiting cycles, the starting position is up for grabs.

Based on Miller’s film, he has the ability to be a tone-setting field general at the next level.

At 6-3, 210 pounds, the four-star backer can rip through blocks and bring down the ball carrier. Even if he doesn't get starting reps at first, Miller has shown his defensive playmaking on special teams as he dashes down the field and makes solo tackles on kickoff. Fundamentally sound when tackling, hardly leaves his feet or attempts arm tackles, consistent in the open-field or one-on-one.

He's as cerebral as he is physical. Doesn't get fooled in the back field or with crossing receivers. Re-routes pass catchers and contains his zone or man. His sideline-to-sideline speed and rushing are very impressive as well.

Entering his junior year, Miller finds himself ranked within the top-200 in the nation – No. 131 by 247Sports and No. 140 by On3/Rivals. Both outlets have him as a top-10 recruit at his position and in the state of California.

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