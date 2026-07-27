Biggest USC Trojans Storylines at Big Ten Media Days

Big Ten Media Days in Chicago, Illinois, have arrived, and the USC Trojans are set to take the stage on Tuesday, July 28.

Eyes are always on USC but more so this year than ever before because of the pressure surrounding coach Lincoln Riley heading into his fifth season at the helm and the signing of the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2026 cycle.

Does USC Finally Reach the College Football Playoff?

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s the biggest question about the program heading into the 2026 season.

The Trojans have failed to reach the College Football Playoff since its inception in 2014. And with the playoff having since expanded to 12 teams in 2024, there are no excuses for one of the most storied programs in college football history and a school with no shortage of resources to not find its way into the dance.

Riley won the Big 12 and reached the four-team CFP in each of his first three seasons as the head coach at Oklahoma but hasn’t been able to replicate the same success in Los Angeles. He enters this season with his most talented roster at USC with 15 returning starters, headlined by redshirt senior quarterback Jayden Maiava. The Trojans return its two leading rushers and they depth at key positions, particularly at the line of scrimmage.

Riley faced the important hire of his coaching career this offseason when he was filling the defensive coordinator vacancy. Defense has long been an issue under Riley and in many years, it has prevented his teams from either reaching the national championship or the playoff entirely.

So, he hired former longtime TCU coach Gary Patterson, who spent two decades building elite defenses in Fort Worth. It’s why he was named to College Football Hall of Fame class of 2026, his first year on the ballot. Patterson has more talent than he’s ever had at any point in his career. Can he transform USC’s defensive culture?

What Kind of Impact Can USC’s No. 1 Class Have in 2026?

USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle | USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle

Southern Cal signed a total of 34 recruits in the 2026 class and became the first non-SEC school since 2008 to finish atop the rankings.

Defensively, it includes players such as defensive end Luke Wafle, the No. 1 overall recruit, five-star defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield, four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili, the MaxPreps Hawaii Player of the Year and four-star Elbert Hill, the No. 1 cornerback.

Offensively, they reloaded for Maiava with five-star tight end Mark Bowman and four-star receivers Trent Mosley, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Boobie Feaster. Five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe and his IMG Academy (Fla.) roommate, four-star guard Breck Kolojay bolster the front.

It’s no ordinary group of freshmen and everything the Trojans have done with the group since last spring was prepare them to be immediate contributors this fall. Does it pay off?

Southern Cal won't be reliant on its young group of players but there are certainly multiple freshmen that can impact games in a big way this fall.

Can the Trojans Survive Gauntlet of Big Ten Schedule?

Oct 21, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Utah Utes in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

USC faces one of college football’s toughest schedules this fall. It starts with a West Coast showdown against Oregon on Sept. 26 at the Coliseum. The Trojans have regained control over the Ducks in recruiting the state of California. Now, it’s time to for them to flip the script on the field.

The following week they will renew another longtime West Coast rivalry when Washington rolls into town. USC is then set to make a cross-country trip to Penn State on Oct. 10 in what could be the most hostile environment the Trojans see this season.

Ohio State makes the trip to the Coliseum for the first time since 2008 on Oct. 31. It is the first matchup between the two blue bloods as Big Ten opponents. Southern Cal travels to Bloomington on Nov. 14 to square off against Indiana, the defending national champions. It could possibly be the coldest game USC has played in since joining the conference in 2024. All five games are very likely to be ranked matchups.

Indiana, Ohio State and Oregon were the three of the top five seeds in last year’s playoff. However, a tough schedule can’t be an excuse for the Trojans to take a step back from their 9-3 finish a year ago. Riley has a golden opportunity to make a statement with multiple signature wins and change the trajectory of the program.

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