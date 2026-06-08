USC Makes Major Move for California Four-Star Recruit Landon Miller

USC is beginning to host a plethora of top recruits in the 2028 class this summer, including one from the Bay Area at the end of last week.

De La Salle (Calif.) 2028 four-star linebacker Landon Miller made the trip down to Southern California for a multi-day trip with USC on June 4-5. Miller is the No. 109 overall prospect, No. 7 linebacker and No. 7 recruit from California, per the Rivals Industry Rankings.

USC Makes Strong First Impression

De La Salle (Calif.) 2028 linebacker Landon Miller and USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley | Photo courtesy of Landon Miller

It was a productive trip for Miller, who arrived in Los Angeles last Wednesday night for his first ever visit at Southern Cal. Thursday consisted of Miller working out on the field with linebackers coach AJ Howard and Mike Ekeler. The Trojans coaches went over his tape from the workout, as well his game tape from De La Salle in the meeting room.

“Definitely great. What he (AJ Howard) teaches is really understandable and some great stuff that I can take back with my high school season," Miller said.

On Friday, Miller got to watch the team lift as their summer program under strength coach Trumain Carroll is fully underway, and he also got a tour of the campus. Part of the recruiting pitch for USC is the benefits of earning a degree from one of the premier universities in the country and it's something that Miller is taking into account.

“Definitely a big factor. Going around the campus in the golf cart, it was a very beautiful place," Miller said. "I want to pursue finance in college, and I was able to see the business buildings. A very appealing school and off the field stuff matters just as much as on the field.”

De La Salle (Calif.) 2028 linebacker Landon Miller and USC Trojans linebackers coaches Mike Ekeler and AJ Howard | Photo courtesy of Landon Miller

USC executive director of player personnel Max Stienecker is heavily involved with Miller’s recruitment. Stienecker coordinated the visit and spent a majority of the time with the four-star linebacker during his recent trip.

“Showed great hospitality and a great guy all around,” Miller said about Stienecker.

Miller also spoke with general manager Chad Bowden and head coach Lincoln Riley. He found some common interest away from the football field as the Trojans coach.

“He’s a cool guy," Miller said. "You talk to him and he’s not just a football coach, he’s a really normal dude. I hunt and fish and he was talking about how he hunts and fishes too.”

Recruiting Top Prospects in California

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Miller, a two-year starter, suits up for one of the premier high schools not just in the state but the entire country. He’s played in the Open Division state championship game, the highest division in California, each of the past two seasons and seen his fair share of USC freshmen and 2027 commits in those games.

In 2024, it was Mater Dei (Calif.), who featured freshmen tight end Mark Bowman, receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui and linebacker Shaun Scott, as well as 2027 four-star cornerback commits Danny Lang and Aaryn Washington.

In 2025, it was Santa Margarita (Calif.), which featured freshmen receiver Trent Mosley, defensive end Simote Katoanga and cornerback Jayden Crowder, as well as 2027 three-star defensive line commit Isaia Vandermade.

The Trojans have regained control of its state on the recruiting trail each of the past two cycles and have no plans of slowing down in the 2028 cycle and Miller is high on the priority list.

“You can definitely tell they’re building a very good team and trending upwards," Miller said. "These past two years I was fortunate enough to play in two different state championships and there’s close to 10 players that are now at USC that I’ve played against. So they’re definitely getting a chunk of those great players from California. They’re trending upwards and quickly. It’s definitely a school all of the California kids are looking at, including me.”

Interest From Other Programs and Summer Itinerary

Ohio State Buckeyes linebackers coach James Laurinaitis warms up players prior to the NCAA football game against the Ohio Bobcats at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 13, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Miller will be at Notre Dame for its camp on June 15 with the hopes of earning a scholarship from the Irish. The next day he will be at Ohio State for its camp and get another opportunity to connect with linebackers coach James Laurinaitis. In addition to USC, Miller has heavy interest on the West Coast from Cal and Oregon.

"I want a linebacker coach who has consistently developed players and put players in the NFL," Miller said. "A linebacker coach that is going to develop players not just on the field but off the field as a human being and man going into the real world. Just a great coaching staff who is always going to support you and be there for you.”

And as the June 15 date approaches, where coaches can begin directly contacting recruits in the 2028 class, there are two SEC schools that Miller would like to get in contact with, Tennessee and Texas.

“My grandma is a big Longhorns fan and I ever since I was a kid I grew up watching them at her house, she always has them on," Miller said.

Miller is set to compete later this month in The Opening at the Nike Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon from June 24-26. The three-day invite only event will see 120 of the top high school prospects compete in on-field testing and 7v7 matchups.

“I have a great opportunity. I had to compete in LA to earn my spot to get there, some very good competition," Miller said. "This next one is gonna be the best talent from across the country. Sounds like they have a lot of fun things set up with competition and just touring that Nike facility, I’m very excited.”

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