USC Trojans Make Their Presence Felt at St. John Bosco Recruiting Showcase

USC did not use the helicopter, but they were well represented at the St. John Bosco (Calif.) College Showcase on Wednesday evening.

The Trojans sent five staff members to the national powerhouse located less than 20 miles from campus, including general manager Chad Bowden, assistant general manager Dre Brown, director of recruiting Weston Zernechel, inside receivers/tight ends coach Chad Savage and safeties coach Paul Gonzales.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bosco is loaded with Power Four talent in multiple recruiting cycles and the home of 2027 three-star linebacker commit Josiah Poyer. He announced his pledge to USC in late March and is continuing the Trojans pipeline with the local school.

Redshirt sophomore cornerback Marcelles Williams, who started 11 games last season, and freshman safety Joshua Holland both come from Bosco and were back at their alma mater on Wednesday. Washington transfer linebacker Deven Bryant won a national championship in high school with Williams. Former defensive tackle Kobe Pepe, who exhausted his eligibility in 2025 also came from Bosco.

Poyer spent an extended period of time with the Trojans staff after practice, particularly with Bowden. On the field, the 6-foot-1, 225-pound Poyer has the makings of a three-down linebacker. He is a fluid mover in coverage with sideline-to-sideline speed. Poyer can play inside or outside linebacker and is an effective pass rusher.

Big Ten Battle Brewing for Kingston Fatu

St. John Bosco (Calif.) 2029 athlete Kingston Fatu | USC Trojans on SI

Bosco is loaded with talent in the 2029 class. Two-way star Kingston Fatu picked up an offer from USC during his visit to campus in March. Fatu’s offer list is approaching 20 heading into the summer, but he has taken notice of the high number of local recruits deciding to stay home, especially the ones from his school.

“Big impact because they say the best in Cali, stay in Cali," Fatu said. "And I think that's true. Out here in California, everybody's just different, like a different breed. But just seeing them there, it pushes USC higher. Just seeing the kids that came to the school I'm going to now and they're going to USC. What can they do for me too.”

An offer from Miami was a big one for Fatu, who plays receiver and safety, but his dream school is Ohio State. The Buckeyes haven’t offered Fatu yet but it’s hard to imagine they don’t get involved soon. Fatu says they would immediately jump to the top of his recruitment. He played for the OC Buckeyes youth football team and has a strong desire to wear the colors again.

“I've been a Buckeye my whole life. I wouldn't want nothing to change," Fatu said.

Fatu would also like for LSU to get involved. The two-way star will get another look at the Trojans this June. The local appeal, his cousin being San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic 2027 five-star commit Honor Fa’alave-Johnson and the impact of Brown on his recruitment will keep USC in the picture as his national profile continues to skyrocket.

Rising Stars for Future Classes

St. John Bosco (Calif.) 2028 IOL Elisha Mueller | USC Trojans on SI

2028 four-star IOL Elisha Mueller received his first offer from Oregon as an eighth grader and the Trojans joined the mix the summer heading into his freshman year, where he started immediately at Servite, a different Trinity League school. Since then Alabama, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Miami and a number of other high-profile programs have extended offers. He received two more from Michigan and Oklahoma after Bosco’s showcase.

Mueller stayed local this spring and took visits to USC, UCLA and Cal. Trojans offensive line coach Zach Hanson and director of high school recruiting relations Aaron Amaama, aka Coach Dogg, have made strong impressions on the No. 7 IOL, per 247Sports. Mueller has been on the radar for years, but his recruitment is just starting to heat up.

There are several other names to keep an eye out for in the 2029 class, starting with Kuika Moaii, a 6-foot-5 receiver who picked up an offer from Southern Cal in January. His recruitment has also taken off with Washington, Alabama, Miami, Oregon, UCLA and others among his offer lists. Moaii wants to get a look at the Ducks, and his recruitment could shapeup to be a West Coast battle. Although it is still very early.

2029 running back Jaylen Jones received an offer from the Trojans late last month. Jones rushed for over 1,500 yards and 30 touchdowns for Bosco last season and receiver Trevon Bates picked up offer from USC after the showcase.

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