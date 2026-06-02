USC Trojans Extend Late Recruiting Offer to Four-Star Offensive Lineman

The USC Trojans have fired off signals that they're not completely done looking for 2027 talent.

USC did host uncommitted offensive lineman prospect Isaiah Bertola during his May 29-31 visit to the school. Yet Bertola isn't the only class of 2027 lineman that USC is targeting somewhat later in the cycle.

USC Offers 4-Star Talent From Sacramento Powerhouse

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates after kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) hit a 54-yard field goal in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

USC opted to extend its latest offer to four-star out of Grant High School in Sacramento Thurman Lyles. The 6-5, 260-pounder took to social media to reveal the Trojans are now considering him.

I am excited and extremely blessed to say I have received a Division I offer from the University of Southern California💛❤️@CoachZachHanson @CoachLukeHuard @LincolnRiley @BrandonHuffman @TrenchWorkElite pic.twitter.com/lTVwg5olYA — Thurman Lyles (@ThurmanLyles) June 1, 2026

Lyles adds that offensive line coach Zach Hanson and offensive coordinator Luke Huard formally offered him the scholarship opportunity.

Still, this offer points to another potential reason.

USC Might be Pivoting to Contingency Plan

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Helmets at the line of scrimmage as Southern California Trojans offensive lineman J'Onre Reed (50) snaps the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Offering Lyles this late speaks to another possibility in case USC can't lock up Bertola.

While USC appears to be doing its part to persuade the Hawai'i talent from Ewa Beach, he still has BYU and California in consideration. The Big 12 representative Cougars are known to create a deep Polynesian pipeline especially with longtime head coach Kalani Sitake at the helm.

The Golden Bears, however, are putting together their own stellar results on the recruiting trail with an old USC nemesis now leading them: former Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, who also played against the Trojans when USC and Cal played in the Pac-10.

Going after Lyles rises as a smart move anyway for USC in the event Bertola chooses elsewhere. The island talent still earns flexibility to look elsewhere even with USC's interest. This is because he's not verbally committed to the Trojans or anyone else. USC is more strict with its recruits if they visit other schools after committing. Any recruit who keeps their options open after choosing USC ends up decommitting from coach Lincoln Riley and company.

Thurman Lyles' Recruiting Potential

Oct 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans offensive lineman Justin Dedich (57) lines up against the Arizona Wildcats defense during the second half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Lyles certainly looks like a potential fan favorite at USC if he chooses to head south.

He's explosive the moment the ball snaps, regardless if he's blocking or shedding blocks on the other side of the football. But he's fleet footed on pull and kickout blocks for Grant High. Lyles explodes out of his stance, then goes into seek-and-destroy mode.

He brings the tenacity needed for the trenches as Lyles doesn't stop until his defender is planted on his back. The Pacers trusted Lyles to open running lanes and protect the passer at a high rate. It additionally helps that Grant High is a renown state powerhouse that's often a contender for state championship games in its division. Grant is a big breeder of college football talent especially along the lines with its mix of size and athleticism.

Lyles has other power conference suitors, though. Cal offered him and represents a nearby option for him. Even USC's hated rival UCLA offered back on April 30. Again, Lyles appears to be first up if USC can't lock up Bertola.

But Lyles isn't the only offensive lineman landing on the Trojans' recruiting radar late. Texas talent from Plano West Aidan Ray got offered too, who brings a stout 6-6, 301-pound presence to the line. Ray, though, is a three-star prospect who also landed a UCLA offer on the same day the Trojans came through.

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