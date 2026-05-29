USC Make Late Push for Four-Star Offensive Line Recruit

College football fans know recruiting changes constantly, even for schools that once looked done with adding talent. Case in point for the USC Trojans.

USC last landed a verbal commitment from four-star safety Gavin Williams during the middle of May. That local addition from Damien High in La Verne, California, signaled that USC was done going after players for the 2027 class. But one insider revealed USC may not be done just yet.

Who the USC Trojans are Targeting

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) talks with quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The weekend of May 29 presents a new pivotal visitor weekend for recruits. Especially during a time when the NCAA now allows official visits to happen during the summer months.

USC insider for On3/Rivals Scott Schrader revealed that the Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley are hosting more than the 2027 commits. The Trojans are reportedly "all in" on landing one more talent, one who's coming over from Hawai'i.

"There will be one uncommitted top priority also visiting USC this weekend, four-star offensive lineman from Campbell High School in Ewa Beach, Hawaii. We’re told USC is ALL IN with (Isaiah) Bertola, so we’ll keep a close eye on his visit this weekend," Schrader wrote.

Definitely a big development after it originally looked like USC was going to focus more on 2028 and 2029 talent. But there are reasons pointing to why Betola is a hard prospect to pass on if you're USC.

USC Trojans Have Room to Add Another Talent

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, center, runs on to the field for the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

There is room here to add one more. By virtue of a recent departure.

Wide receiver and past four-star Eli Woodard decommitted before Memorial Day weekend. Woodard and his agent opted to pursue taking visits to other schools. But USC created a rule that prohibits commits from visiting other programs after committing to the Trojans.

Bertola rises as a potential fill-in post Woodard. He can definitely boost the offensive line for these reasons when turning on the film.

Examining Isaiah Bertola's Potential USC Trojans Fit

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Bryan Jackson (21) runs against Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Jacob Bower (54) and defensive lineman Keona Davis (97) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

USC only features one offensive lineman in the 2027 room: four-star tackle Drew Fielder from local power Servite High in Anaheim.

The Trojans land a swing tackle here, handing the offensive line the needed versatility down the road. Bertola is built to protect the blind side with violent intentions. But has slid to guard before when needed. Regardless, he's a powerful road clearer who brings tenacity to the trenches.

USC often loves pursuing linemen who can play multiple spots, not just limited to one. Bertola is one of the best offensive linemen available, who also hails from a state USC takes pride in hitting. The Trojans landed prized four-star inside linebacker Talanoa Ili from the island one year ago, which helped spearhead USC's No. 1 ranking for the 2026 recruiting class.

Bertola would become the ninth offensive line addition when one includes the seven USC nabbed for the 2026 class. But again, the versatile aspect of his game is hard to pass on. Plus, as college football teams know, you can never have one too many trench options, especially if injuries sting the room.

USC looks ready to spark new recruiting attention in the coming days if it seals Bertola. The Trojans also must fend off BYU and former Pac-12 rival California for him.

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