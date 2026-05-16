Five NFL Games USC Fans Won't Want to Miss
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From rising stars on defense, established offensive weapons and elite quarterbacks, the USC Trojans will be making their presence felt this upcoming NFL season. Listed below are five games that feature either former Trojans facing off or rising stars playing in a marquee matchup.
1. Week 8 – Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks
Caleb Williams and Sam Darnold will headline Monday Night Football in Week 8, making it the third duel between the former Trojan quarterbacks. In 2024, Darnold went 2-0 vs. Williams, but both quarterbacks were at different stages of their careers then. Darnold had revitalized his career as the top quarterback in the depth chart for the Minnesota Vikings, while Williams’ rookie season had head coach changes, a poor offensive line, and inconsistent play on his end. It will be different this time around now that Ben Johnson has elevated Williams to a young star in the league, while Darnold and the Seahawks are the reigning Super Bowl champions.
2. Week 12 – Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions
There will be another pair of Trojans playing against each other this Thanksgiving. Instead of Williams in another quarterback duel, this game will feature Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown. The Lions’ new offensive coordinator, Drew Petzing, elevated the Arizona Cardinals’ offense in 2025 – seventh in passing yards per game (232.6) and 17th in total yards per game (327). Although Petzing likes to establish the run, he led the Cardinals to first in passes per game, a favorable stat for St. Brown. Williams will also be looking for his first win against the Lions, as he is 0-4.
3. Week 3 – Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills
Last year was a breakout season for former Trojan Tuli Tuipulotu. The 2023 second-round pick became a full-time starter last year, leading the Chargers' defense in sacks (13) and in total pressure (70). Although the Chargers have lost former defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, the unit is still intact. Tuipulotu will have a chance to shine against one of the best offenses in the league and the former MVP, Josh Allen.
4. Week 1 – Atlanta Falcons at Pittsburgh Steelers
Two former USC receivers, now the top receivers for their respective teams, will kick off the first Sunday of the season. Michael Pittman Jr. and Drake London will find themselves in revamped offenses in which they will play crucial roles. Each team will be run by an offensive-minded head coach who was hired during the offseason – Kevin Stefanski and Mike McCarthy.
5. Week 12 – Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens
Last season, the Texans' defense was playing at an all-time level – first in fewest total yards per game, second in points allowed per game (16.6) and second in turnovers (+17 differential). Former USC standout Calen Bullock became a cornerstone of the defense, logging four interceptions, 64 total tackles, all while shutting down the deep-third of the field. Bullock and the Texans will have their hands full in this matchup as they face Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry.
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Luke A. Perez is a writer for USC Trojans On SI. Luke started his sports career as a recreational flag and tackle football coach. He continues his passion for coaching as a Youth Engagement Coach for the Los Angeles Rams where he serves the L.A. community. At Azusa Pacific University, where Luke received his BA in Journalism, he worked as the News Section Editor for the student-run media outlet. Shortly after graduating, Luke joined 247Sports as a Trending Sports Writer. Luke became a high school sports contributor for Southern California News Group to cover football in the San Gabriel Valley. When Luke isn't watching football or combat sports, he's at the movies, checking out new cafes, catching up on books, or enjoying a run at the beach.Follow lukeeanthonyy