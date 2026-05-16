Five NFL Games USC Fans Won't Want to Miss

From rising stars on defense, established offensive weapons and elite quarterbacks, the USC Trojans will be making their presence felt this upcoming NFL season. Listed below are five games that feature either former Trojans facing off or rising stars playing in a marquee matchup.

1. Week 8 – Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks

Nov 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) calls a play during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Caleb Williams and Sam Darnold will headline Monday Night Football in Week 8, making it the third duel between the former Trojan quarterbacks. In 2024, Darnold went 2-0 vs. Williams, but both quarterbacks were at different stages of their careers then. Darnold had revitalized his career as the top quarterback in the depth chart for the Minnesota Vikings, while Williams’ rookie season had head coach changes, a poor offensive line, and inconsistent play on his end. It will be different this time around now that Ben Johnson has elevated Williams to a young star in the league, while Darnold and the Seahawks are the reigning Super Bowl champions.

2. Week 12 – Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions

Jan 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) runs with the ball against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

There will be another pair of Trojans playing against each other this Thanksgiving. Instead of Williams in another quarterback duel, this game will feature Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown. The Lions’ new offensive coordinator, Drew Petzing, elevated the Arizona Cardinals’ offense in 2025 – seventh in passing yards per game (232.6) and 17th in total yards per game (327). Although Petzing likes to establish the run, he led the Cardinals to first in passes per game, a favorable stat for St. Brown. Williams will also be looking for his first win against the Lions, as he is 0-4.

3. Week 3 – Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (45) reacts after a sack against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Last year was a breakout season for former Trojan Tuli Tuipulotu. The 2023 second-round pick became a full-time starter last year, leading the Chargers' defense in sacks (13) and in total pressure (70). Although the Chargers have lost former defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, the unit is still intact. Tuipulotu will have a chance to shine against one of the best offenses in the league and the former MVP, Josh Allen.

4. Week 1 – Atlanta Falcons at Pittsburgh Steelers

Sep 8, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) runs against Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee (23) after a catch at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Two former USC receivers, now the top receivers for their respective teams, will kick off the first Sunday of the season. Michael Pittman Jr. and Drake London will find themselves in revamped offenses in which they will play crucial roles. Each team will be run by an offensive-minded head coach who was hired during the offseason – Kevin Stefanski and Mike McCarthy.

5. Week 12 – Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (2) is introduced before playing against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Last season, the Texans' defense was playing at an all-time level – first in fewest total yards per game, second in points allowed per game (16.6) and second in turnovers (+17 differential). Former USC standout Calen Bullock became a cornerstone of the defense, logging four interceptions, 64 total tackles, all while shutting down the deep-third of the field. Bullock and the Texans will have their hands full in this matchup as they face Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry.

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