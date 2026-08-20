Three USC Trojans Games That Could Attract ESPN's College GameDay to Visit

The college football season is almost here, and ESPN’s popular Saturday morning pregame road trip show College GameDay has already announced its sites for the first two weeks of the year.

College GameDay will open the season in Baton Rouge for the Week 1 showdown between the Clemson Tigers and No. 11 LSU Tigers under new coach Lane Kiffin. Week 2’s show will be in Austin for the rematch between the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 5 Texas Longhorns.

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC Football head coach Lincoln Riley speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The USC Trojans are ranked No. 14 to begin the season, and with several marquee games on their schedule in coach Lincoln Riley’s fifth season, fans are hoping that College GameDay will make a stop in Los Angeles.

The last time College GameDay visited USC was in 2013 for the Trojans' matchup against the then-No. 4-ranked Stanford Cardinal, a game USC won 20-17 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

With the season almost here, here’s a look at the three Trojans home games that could attract College GameDay to Los Angeles.

Sept. 26: vs. Oregon Ducks

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, right, and USC head coach Lincoln Riley shake hands post game as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In what will be among the marquee showdowns of the first month of the season, the Trojans will host the Oregon Ducks in a revenge game at the Coliseum on Sept. 26. Last season, College GameDay visited Eugene, Oregon, for the late November showdown between the Trojans and Ducks, a game that saw Oregon win 42-27 and end USC’s College Football Playoff hopes.

Now, College GameDay could visit Los Angeles. The Trojans' matchup against the Ducks will hold major Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff implications, as two Heisman Trophy contenders will face off: Oregon quarterback Dante Moore and USC star Jayden Maiava.

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) looks to pass against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The two quarterbacks were among the top in the Big Ten and the country last season, finishing in the top three in the conference in passing yards, with Maiava leading the way. Maiava finished the season throwing for 3,711 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Other games that will make a strong case for hosting College GameDay include a potential top-15 showdown between the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners. The No. 8 Texas A&M Aggies going on the road to face the No. 11 LSU Tigers could also be a potential College GameDay visit. The Longhorns will also travel to Knoxville to face the No. 20 Tennessee Volunteers.

Oct. 3: vs. Washington Huskies

Nov 29, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) during warmup before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following the September showdown between the Trojans and Ducks, USC will also host the No. 17 Washington Huskies at the Coliseum on Oct. 3. The Trojans and Huskies didn't meet last season, as their last matchup came in 2024 in Seattle, a game Washington won 26-21.

Now the Trojans look to get their redemption at home. How the Trojans' defense performs against Huskies star quarterback Demond Williams Jr. will be key for Washington, as he is among the top returning quarterbacks in the Big Ten this year following a 2025 season in which he threw for 3,065 yards, 25 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

Facing off against Williams and the Huskies' offense will be a quality test for the Trojans' defense in their first season under new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson. Other potential games that College GameDay could visit in Week 5 are the Buckeyes' road test against the No. 22 Iowa Hawkeyes.

Oct. 31: vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin (10) makes a pass against Ohio State during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Halloween could be a special night for the Trojans as they’ll aim to upset the No. 1-ranked Buckeyes at the Coliseum. It’ll be the first-ever meeting between the Buckeyes and Trojans as Big Ten opponents and yet another game on USC’s schedule that presents the opportunity for Riley to earn a signature win.

Similar to the matchup against the Ducks with Dante Moore, the quarterback battle between Ohio State's Julian Sayin and USC’s Jayden Maiava should be fun to watch. The Buckeyes' wide receiver core, led by Jeremiah Smith, also looks to take advantage of a Trojans secondary that hopes to be improved this season.

The high stakes in this matchup could very well result in a visit from College GameDay as the game between the Trojans and Buckeyes is the only one between ranked opponents in Week 9. A lot, however, can change between now and Week 9 of the season.

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