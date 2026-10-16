How USC Trojans' Freshman Class Has Been Better Than Advertised

USC is in the heart of one of the biggest recruiting hotbeds in the country. And for the better part of the past decade, they watched elite recruits leave the state and go have success at various programs across the country.

The problem started well before Lincoln Riley took over as head coach in 2022, but it did get worse. Riley had the belief that the Trojans needed to be recruiting on a national level, and not enough focus was placed on elite prospects in their backyard.

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Big Ten Network female sideline reporter Caroline Hendershot interviews Southern California Trojans defensive end Luke Wafle (94) after the game against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riley wasn’t necessarily wrong in wanting to have an extensive recruiting footprint, but for USC, everything needs to start in Southern California. Build a fence around the state and then expand.

So, the Trojans made major changes in January of last year to ensure both local and national success on the recruiting trail, by assembling an All-Star personnel staff, with general manager Chad Bowden at the head of the table.

Improved NIL resources, plus the addition of new assistant coaches that had a relentless approach on the trail. The combination of all three led to USC reestablishing themselves as the preeminent recruiting force in California and becoming the first non-SEC school since 2008 to sign the No. 1 class.

But it wasn’t just them signing the top-ranked class that was impressive. It was who the Trojans brought in that stood out. High character players that could also contribute immediately.

A big story coming out of spring practice was the seamless transition from the freshman class into the program. No ego, no entitlement, just work. Coaches and players raved about the maturity of the class off the field before leaving a glowing review of their talent on the field.

And seven games into the 2026 season, Southern Cal is feeling the impact of their new recruiting approach.

Offensive Standouts

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) carries the ball on a 9-yard touchdown rexeption against Fresno State Bulldogs defensive back Ethan Tierney (4) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It starts on the offensive side of the ball with three pass-catchers from the Trinity League in receivers Trent Mosley and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, and tight end Mark Bowman. Three day one starters for the Trojans.

Mosley caught the attention of the college football world in the season opener when he became the first USC player to record 100+ receiving yards in his debut since JuJu Smith-Schuster in 2014.

Mosley missed three games of Big Ten play with a knee injury but returned against Penn State and immediately showed how valuable he is to the offense, reeling in nine receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown. The Santa Margarita (Calif.) product has recorded 100+ receiving yards in three of his four games and has caught a touchdown and recorded 100+ all-purpose yards in every game he’s appeared in.

Dixon-Wyatt was a late add to the class, flipping his commitment from Ohio State to USC on the first day of the early signing period. The Mater Dei (Calif.) product leads the team in receptions and receiving yards. His signature performance came against Oregon in week 4, when he caught seven passes for 114 yards and a touchdown.

Bowman, who also starred at the national powerhouse in Orange County with Dixon-Wyatt, has given Riley’s offense an impact player in the pass and run game at tight end. Bowman has missed the past two games with an injury but still ranks third on the team in receptions and fourth in receiving yards.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) celebrates with tight end Mark Bowman (19) after scoring a touchdown against the Oregon Ducks during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vlad Dyakonov found out an hour before kickoff against Penn State that he would be making his first career at left tackle in a hostile road environment because Elijah Paige was a late injury scratch.

“I think there's some young people across the country, that if you told them that, and they were in that position in that atmosphere and environment, they would be a little wide-eyed,” Riley said. "Vlad was like jacked. He was ready to go."

“Some of us were kind of like, does he realize what he's getting himself into? Like does he even understand right how big this is? He didn't flinch. He went in there and he competed. He didn't play perfect, but he competed every play.”

Receivers Boobie Feaster and Tron Baker and running back Shahn Alston have also made an impact in their first season.

Defensive Standouts

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson during the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive end Luke Wafle, the No. 1 overall recruit, is one of the most highly touted prospects to ever arrive on campus and has lived up the billing. He’s physical imposing at 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds and looks like a third Bosa brother.

The New Jersey native has been a force stopping the run. His 6.0 tackles for loss rank first on the team. Wafle has also recorded a sack in each of the past two games and is blossoming into a complete player as a true freshman.

Rock Hill has essentially been a co-starter with Chasen Johnson opposite of Jontez Williams at cornerback. Hill is another freshman that was a standout in every stage of the offseason.

Defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui and Jaimeon Winfield have been key rotational pieces in the interior.

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