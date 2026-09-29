USC Freshman Receiver Tron Baker Reveals 'Welcome to College Football' Moment

No. 18 USC Trojans are looking to bounce back in Week 5 versus another former Pac-12 opponent in the Washington Huskies (Oct. 3). During game week, freshman wide receiver Tron Baker took some time to speak with Trojans Live, providing an update on his freshman experience, how the team looks to bounce back in Week 5 and veterans played a role in the freshmen’s impact on offense.

Freshman Experience

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Tron Baker (85) runs after a catch against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Overall, its been pretty awesome. No complaints here. Just grateful that I’m able to go out on the field and perform everyday.

"Coming in and working hard every single day,” Baker said about seeing the field as a true freshman. “You know, putting my best foot forward, believing myself and, you know, trusting my team.”

“In the weight room, I’ll definitely say my first R.I.P. leg day. Yeah, that was something. My legs felt like I couldn’t walk for a minute,” Baker said about his welcome to college football moment. “As far as on the field, I’ll say a practice. We had this practice, one play I ran a route, safety came down – pow – got me. It was crazy.”

Through five games, Baker has recorded eight receptions for 111 yards. Despite the small role, he has shown promise as a blocker and reliable hands when his number is called.

“It took a little bit to adjust. You know the speed, the size,” Baker said about the adjustment to college ball. “Just the fact that you’re playing college football now, you take all those things...You know sometimes, it can get a little ahead of you, it takes a little bit [of time].”

Bouncing Back From Week 4 Loss

In Week 4, the Trojans lost to No. 18 Oregon 41-27, which was their first loss of the season.

“You know, gotta get back up and just keep going. No matter what happens, you gotta get up, dust yourself off and look for the next battle up ahead. Because if you keep looking to the one that’s behind you, then you know, its no good,” Baker said.

2026 Freshman Class Impact on Offense

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Shahn Alston (22) celebrates with wide receiver Tron Baker (85) after scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run against the San Jose State Spartans in the fourth quarter half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Honestly just having a good, supportive group of guys around you. Not just in the receiver room but overall great teammates. Guys like Kilian O’Conner, guys like [Jayden Maiava]. Having a group of guys surround us to where they know that they believe in us and we believe in ourselves. It definitely just helps and amplifies things.”

From the 2026 recruiting class, Trent Mosley quickly established himself as the No. 1 receiver with 13 receptions for 255 yards and four touchdowns. Kayden Dixon-Wyatt has stepped up in Mosley's absence with 25 receptions for 372 yards and three touchowns. Tight end Mark Bowman had a slower start in the passing game but showed off his strength as a blocker. Now he is more involved with a total of 21 receptions for 204 yards and two scores.

Playing in Lincoln Riley’s Offense

“You know, going through my mind it was just making sure I execute, do my job, don’t make it too big of a deal. That’s one of the reasons you do come here. You do want to get coached by Coach Riley because he’s an awesome guy. Awesome guy, great play caller, put those two things together and something awesome happens.”

“It kind of varies. But I mean as far as the reps, the amount of times we practice, its a lot, Baker said about his trick play versus Oregon. "We got to get timing down, spacing, things like that. We got to talk about it. So there’s definitely a lot that goes into it.”

“As my strength I’ll probably say versatility. Versatility in being able to be put at this spot, be put at that spot, run this route, run this route. Just different things.”

Origin of Nickname

July 25, 2008; Allen, MI, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson (81) during the morning practice session. Mandatory Credit: Leon Halip-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baker's full name is Ja'Myron Baker, but his big size and playstyle made him a smaller version of this all-pro NFL receiver.

“I got my nickname from Megatron [Calvin Johnson],” Baker said. “My first year playing tackle football I wore No. 81. I had a coach...first he called my ‘Megatron,’ then he called by ‘RoboCop,’ then it was ‘Robo-Tron.’ Once I got older and the nickname was carrying so long, I just cut it short to ‘Tron.’”

New Jersey Number Next Season?

“I think I’m going to get a single digit. I’m not sure, I’m not sure. We’ll see.”

Directing a Documentary

USC Trojans freshman receiver Tron Baker | USC Trojans on SI

“Something I came up with my mom. Its about my old youth football team that I played with seventh and eighth grade. Kind of just follows the lives of the kids and what really goes into it. ‘Cause I mean, they’re an awesome youth football team. They travel all across the country, play all these different teams. Really just follow and see what goes along with that.”

“One day, I think it was like Christmas break or something. I was walking down the stairs, talking with my mom and I was like ‘You know what mom, let’s do a documentary about it. I feel like its pretty interesting. We ain’t got nothing else to do.’”

Studying Journalism

Baker is studying journalism at USC’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.

“Its good pretty good. Got some awesome teachers, teaching me some awesome things. I’m excited to go to class everyday. Its pretty cool.”

“We’re going broadcaster,” Baker said about his post-football career.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.