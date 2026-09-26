USC Trojans Long Injury Report Looms Large Before Oregon Game

The No. 12 USC Trojans, undefeated at 4-0, will host the No. 20 Oregon Ducks at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in their biggest game of the season so far.

The game has massive Big Ten title and College Football Playoff implications for both teams. For a Trojans team in its fifth year under coach Lincoln Riley and desperate to reach the championship stage, a win over the Ducks on Saturday could be the one that finally sets them on course to earn a spot in the 12-team bracket.

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Corey Simms (10) scores on a touchdown reception during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans, however, could be without several key players who will determine USC’s success on both sides of the ball against the Ducks. Wednesday and Thursday’s Big Ten availability reports remained about the same, with notable players, including wide receiver Corey Simms, listed as out.

Freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley, who has been the receiving leader for the Trojans this season, was listed as doubtful after missing USC’s 42-35 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. A trio of key Trojans defenders, including defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart, safety Alex Graham, and linebacker Jadyn Walker, were listed as questionable. Here’s a look at the Trojans' current injuries, per Friday’s availability report.

USC Trojans Injury Report vs. Oregon Ducks

Out

WR Corey Simms

S Kendarius Reddick

LB Taylor “Taybo” Johnson

OL Kilian O’Connor

Questionable

DT Jahkeem Stewart

S Alex Graham

LB Jadyn Walker

Doubtful

WR Trent Mosley

Probable

RB Deshonne Redeaux

LB Elijah Newby

Stakes for USC Trojans vs. Oregon Ducks

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, right, and USC head coach Lincoln Riley shake hands postgame as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Trojans enter Saturday’s matchup against the Ducks looking to break their four-game losing streak in the rivalry series. USC's last win in the series came in 2019, and the Ducks have won eight of the previous 10 meetings.

A win over the Ducks on Saturday would give coach Lincoln Riley arguably one of his most signature wins during his Trojans tenure. While a loss wouldn’t end the Trojans' hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history, a win would boost their chances, as Saturday’s game is the first of a grueling six-game slate.

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition to their matchup with the Ducks at the Coliseum, the Trojans' six-game gauntlet includes three other games against currently ranked opponents, including the No. 13 Penn State Nittany Lions (Oct. 10), No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes (Oct. 31), and the No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers (Nov. 14). The Trojans will host the Buckeyes at the Coliseum, but will have to travel to face the Nittany Lions and Hoosiers.

For the Ducks, this game is an absolute must-win if they hope to make the CFP. Oregon enters the Coliseum as a three-point favorite over the Trojans, according to the latest DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds. The Ducks are 2-1, already suffering a road loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12.

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before a game against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive line issues and defensive miscues plagued the Ducks in their shocking loss to Oklahoma State. The Trojans, led by star quarterback Jayden Maiava, hope to take advantage of these issues on Saturday the same way Drew Mestemaker and Oklahoma State's offense did.

The quarterback duel between Oregon’s Dante Moore and USC's Jayden Maiava will also play a role in which team wins. Maiava has played as well as any quarterback in college football in his second year as the starter.

Through four games, Maiava has thrown for 1,173 yards, 12 touchdowns, and one interception. The Trojans and Ducks are scheduled to kick off at 4:30 p.m. PT at the Coliseum, with the game broadcast on NBC.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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