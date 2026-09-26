USC Trojans Long Injury Report Looms Large Before Oregon Game
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The No. 12 USC Trojans, undefeated at 4-0, will host the No. 20 Oregon Ducks at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in their biggest game of the season so far.
The game has massive Big Ten title and College Football Playoff implications for both teams. For a Trojans team in its fifth year under coach Lincoln Riley and desperate to reach the championship stage, a win over the Ducks on Saturday could be the one that finally sets them on course to earn a spot in the 12-team bracket.
The Trojans, however, could be without several key players who will determine USC’s success on both sides of the ball against the Ducks. Wednesday and Thursday’s Big Ten availability reports remained about the same, with notable players, including wide receiver Corey Simms, listed as out.
Freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley, who has been the receiving leader for the Trojans this season, was listed as doubtful after missing USC’s 42-35 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. A trio of key Trojans defenders, including defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart, safety Alex Graham, and linebacker Jadyn Walker, were listed as questionable. Here’s a look at the Trojans' current injuries, per Friday’s availability report.
USC Trojans Injury Report vs. Oregon Ducks
Out
- WR Corey Simms
- S Kendarius Reddick
- LB Taylor “Taybo” Johnson
- OL Kilian O’Connor
Questionable
- DT Jahkeem Stewart
- S Alex Graham
- LB Jadyn Walker
Doubtful
- WR Trent Mosley
Probable
- RB Deshonne Redeaux
- LB Elijah Newby
Stakes for USC Trojans vs. Oregon Ducks
The Trojans enter Saturday’s matchup against the Ducks looking to break their four-game losing streak in the rivalry series. USC's last win in the series came in 2019, and the Ducks have won eight of the previous 10 meetings.
A win over the Ducks on Saturday would give coach Lincoln Riley arguably one of his most signature wins during his Trojans tenure. While a loss wouldn’t end the Trojans' hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history, a win would boost their chances, as Saturday’s game is the first of a grueling six-game slate.
In addition to their matchup with the Ducks at the Coliseum, the Trojans' six-game gauntlet includes three other games against currently ranked opponents, including the No. 13 Penn State Nittany Lions (Oct. 10), No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes (Oct. 31), and the No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers (Nov. 14). The Trojans will host the Buckeyes at the Coliseum, but will have to travel to face the Nittany Lions and Hoosiers.
For the Ducks, this game is an absolute must-win if they hope to make the CFP. Oregon enters the Coliseum as a three-point favorite over the Trojans, according to the latest DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds. The Ducks are 2-1, already suffering a road loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12.
Offensive line issues and defensive miscues plagued the Ducks in their shocking loss to Oklahoma State. The Trojans, led by star quarterback Jayden Maiava, hope to take advantage of these issues on Saturday the same way Drew Mestemaker and Oklahoma State's offense did.
The quarterback duel between Oregon’s Dante Moore and USC's Jayden Maiava will also play a role in which team wins. Maiava has played as well as any quarterback in college football in his second year as the starter.
Through four games, Maiava has thrown for 1,173 yards, 12 touchdowns, and one interception. The Trojans and Ducks are scheduled to kick off at 4:30 p.m. PT at the Coliseum, with the game broadcast on NBC.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.