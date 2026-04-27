One Freshman the USC Trojans Will Have to Lean on After the NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is officially complete, and three former USC Trojans, Makai Lemon, Ja’Kobi Lane, and Kamari Ramsey, were selected. Several other Trojan stars who didn’t hear their names called also signed as undrafted free agents after the draft concluded.

While USC lost several talented players to the draft this offseason, coach Lincoln Riley’s Trojans enter a pivotal 2026 season as a top contender to make the College Football Playoff from the Big Ten.

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley arrives at the stadium before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

USC is set to welcome the No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class, which some believe puts the Trojans in a prime position to finally break through and earn a spot in the CFP for the very first time under Riley.

There is one player, however, in the 2026 class that could make all the difference for the Trojans and their efforts to make the CFP next season.

With both Lemon and Lane gone from the Trojans offense, USC has brought in top recruits at wide receiver, including Ethan “Bobbie” Feaster, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Luc Weaver, and Trent Mosley. The tight end position will be intriguing for fans to watch.

Mark Bowman's Impact At Tight End For Trojans Next Season

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley leads the Spirit of Troy marching band in a rendition of Tribute to Troy after teh game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Following the departure of Lake McRee and Walker Lyons, USC brings in four-star tight end Mark Bowman from nearby Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. Bowman has the potential to be the next star tight end for the Trojans.

Bowman arrives as the No. 42 overall recruit nationally in the 2026 recruiting class and the No. 2 tight end, per 247Sports. Bowman and Dixon-Wyatt are the two incoming recruits who are from Mater Dei.

Throughout its program history, USC has added several talented players from Mater Dei who have gone on to make an impact for the Trojans, and Bowman looks to join that group. Bowman arrives at USC as a versatile player and has the potential to make an immediate impact at tight end next season.

As for where he'll fit into USC's offense, Bowman could end up being a reliable target for Trojans star quarterback Jayden Maiava, especially in key red-zone situations. USC relied a lot on their tight ends in the red-zone last season, and they'll look to do the same with Bowman.

Bowman has the opportunity to be the leading tight end for USC next season, especially with McRee and Lyons both gone. Last season at tight end, the Trojans were led by McRee, who recorded 30 receptions for 450 yards and four touchdowns. McRee was not selected in the draft, but he did sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent.

Aug 30, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Tucker Ashcraft (38) during the game against the Western Michigan Broncos at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

After recording 20 receptions for 223 yards and two touchdowns last season for USC, Lyons transferred to the BYU Cougars this offseason.

While Bowman is likely to be the leading tight end, USC also brings in Tucker Ashcraft from the Wisconsin Badgers. A former three-star recruit, Ashcraft is ranked the No. 22 tight end in the transfer portal, per 247Sports. In his three seasons with the Badgers, Ashcraft collected 22 receptions for 178 yards and two touchdowns.

Entering the 2026 season, it’ll be interesting to see how Bowman and Ashcraft share reps, as the tight end room looks to become a critical piece to the Trojans success next season.

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