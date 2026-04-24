USC Trojans' Receiver Depth Chart After Makai Lemon Drafted in the First Round

USC Trojans star wide receiver Makai Lemon is officially off to the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles traded up to select Lemon with the No. 20 overall pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday night. Lemon arrives in the NFL looking to be the next star wide receiver from USC to succeed at the professional level.

He leaves behind a remarkable legacy during his career at USC. In his three seasons with the Trojans, Lemon recorded 137 receptions for 2,008 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. Last season, Lemon was among the top receiving leaders in the country and became the second USC player to win the Biletnikoff Award in addition to being named a unanimous All-American.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With Lemon now gone, here’s a breakdown of USC’s depth at wide receiver entering the 2026 college football season.

Tanook Hines

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Tanook Hines is an up-and-coming star in USC’s wide receiver room entering the 2026 season. Hines, in his freshman season with the Trojans, made impressive strides and showed flashes of his future potential at wide receiver for USC, recording 34 receptions for 561 yards and two touchdowns.

In two of USC’s notable losses last season to the Oregon Ducks and the TCU Horned Frogs, Hines recorded 100-plus yards in both games. Entering the 2026 season, Hines could be USC’s receiving leader next season.

Terrell Anderson

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) runs the ball past Duke Blue Devils saftey DaShawn Stone (8) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

To bolster their wide receiver core with the departure of Lemon, USC brought in former NC State wide receiver Terrell Anderson in the transfer portal this offseason. Anderson arrives at USC to be a key offensive weapon for quarterback Jayden Maiava, as they look to reach the College Football Playoff in their fifth season under coach Lincoln Riley.

In his two seasons with the Wolfpack, Anderson recorded 53 receptions for 787 yards and six touchdowns. Anderson looks to be one of the top leaders for USC’s offense next season

Zacharyus Williams

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Zacharyus Williams (0) runs just short of the end zone during the second half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

After transferring from the Utah Utes to USC for the 2025 season, Zacharyus Williams, in his first year with the Trojans, recorded three receptions for 80 yards. Entering the 2026 season with the departure of Lemon, Williams looks to take a step forward for the Trojans

USC's Incoming Freshman Wide Receivers

What makes the Trojans so dangerous as a contender to finally break through and reach the CFP is the arrival of several talents at the wide receiver position, a part of their No. 1-ranked 2026 Recruiting Class.

DeSoto's Ethan Feaster warms up after halftime during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Four-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt from nearby Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, highlights USC’s wide receiver commits in their 2026 recruiting class. Dixon-Wyatt is ranked as the No. 54 overall player nationally and No. 6 wide receiver in the 2026 recruiting class, per 247Sports.

Other top wide receiver commits that could make a massive impact for USC next season include four-star Ethan “Bobbie” Feaster from DeSoto, Texas, and California natives Trent Mosley and Luc Weaver.

With so many talented pieces at the wide receiver position entering next season, the Trojans have the potential to remain one of the most explosive offenses in college football, even without Lemon on their roster.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.