Ranking Every USC Trojan Expected to Be Picked in 2026 NFL Draft

Throughout their storied history, the USC Trojans football program has seen many of its star players go on to have phenomenal careers in the NFL. That tradition has continued in the four seasons under coach Lincoln Riley and will this year as the Trojans have several players expected to be selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Of the several players expected to hear their names called in the draft scheduled to run from April 23-25 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a select few could have an immediate impact in the NFL.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley leads the Spirit of Troy marching band in a rendition of Tribute to Troy after teh game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On the eve of the draft, here’s a ranking of all the USC Trojans prospects that are projected to be selected.

1. Makai Lemon

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

By far one of the best players on USC’s roster last season, Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon enters the draft as one of the top overall prospects and has the chance to be the first player at his position selected.

The 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner and unanimous All-American, Lemon leaves USC as one of the top wide receivers in Trojans history. During his three-year career with the Trojans, Lemon recorded 137 receptions for 2,008 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Lemon's elite route-running and ability to gain yards after the catch will benefit whichever NFL team selects him in the draft, as he has experience playing for a high-powered offense. Lemon looks to join a group of former USC wide receivers who’ve gone on to have success in the NFL.

2. Kamari Ramsey

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California defensive back Kamari Ramsey (DB45) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

One of the top leaders on USC’s defense last season, Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey enters the draft as one of the top prospects at his position. During his five-year college career, which also included one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, Ramsey recorded 270 total tackles, nine sacks, nine forced fumbles, and two interceptions.

Ramsey’s consistency as a defender, along with his ability to create pressure on the quarterback and force turnovers, makes him a hard prospect to pass up on in the draft.

3. Ja’Kobi Lane

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California wideout Ja'Kobi Lane (WO27) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Last season, Ja’Kobi Lane formed one of the best wide receiver duos in college football with Makai Lemon. Now entering the draft, Lane may be one of the more underappreciated wide receivers, as his athleticism and speed are hard to ignore.

Lane’s last season with USC was the best of his three-year stint with the Trojans, as he recorded 49 receptions for 745 yards and four touchdowns. Entering the draft, Lane looks to follow in the footsteps of another former USC wide receiver great, who was taken in the later rounds, Amon-Ra St. Brown from the Detroit Lions.

4. Bishop Fitzgerald

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California defensive back Bishop Fitzgerald (DB35) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Another crucial piece to USC’s defense last season, Trojan safety Bishop Fitzgerald looks to become a valuable player to an NFL team’s secondary. Following two seasons with the NC State Wolfpack, Fitzgerald transferred to USC, becoming a leader for the Trojans' defense.

In his one season with USC, Fitzgerald recorded 51 total tackles, five interceptions, and one sack. Fitzgerald was one of the best players on USC’s defense in recording takeaways, a strength that will complement him well in the NFL.

5. Eric Gentry

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California linebacker Eric Gentry (LB09) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC linebacker Eric Gentry was a veteran leader for a Trojans position group that was one of the most inexperienced on the roster. In his fourth season with the Trojans, Gentry recorded a total of 76 tackles, five forced fumbles, and three sacks.

Gentry’s leadership skills, which he had at USC, will complement an NFL franchise well. During his five-year career, which also included one with the Arizona State Sun Devils, Gentry recorded 270 total tackles, nine sacks, nine forced fumbles, and two interceptions.

6. Anthony Lucas

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California defensive lineman Anthony Lucas (DL50) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC Edge rusher Anthony Lucas had a phenomenal senior season with the Trojans, recording 37 total tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble. The Scottsdale, Arizona, native improved his defensive performance in every season at USC, and he looks to carry that improvement into the NFL.

7. Lake McRee

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Lake McRee (87) celebrates scoring against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Among the two top tight ends on USC’s roster last season, Lake McRee led the Trojans, recording 30 receptions for 450 yards and four touchdowns. During his time at USC, especially last season, McRee was a top red zone target for quarterback Jayden Maiava.

If drafted, it’ll be interesting to see how McRee is utilized at the tight end position. With his talent, he has the potential to earn valuable reps at the next level for the Trojans.

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