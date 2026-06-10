USC Trojans Hosting Intriguing Legacy Recruit for Summer Visit

During USC’s spring ball sessions in April, Trojans legend and NFL Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu made an appearance. While Troy was there observing the defense, he also brought along a special guest – his son, Paisios Polamalu.

Paisios, a senior safety and running back, has not received an official offer yet from Southern Cal but he is set to make another visit to campus this weekend, according to USC insider FightOnRusty.

Nov 4, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers former safety Troy Polamalu is recognized for his induction into the Southern California Trojans hall of fame at halftime of an NCAA football game against the Arizona Wildcats at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Paisios Polamalu, son of USC/Pittsburgh Steelers legend Troy Polamalu, will be officially visiting USC this weekend 👀



His highlight film is full of clips that remind you of his dad’s film when he was a high school recruit 💥💥 pic.twitter.com/8QSEfLdnN7 — Arrogant Nation✌🏻 (@FightOnRusty) June 9, 2026

Royal Families in the Trojans' History

Troy finished his career at USC as one of the most decorated defensive players in the program’s history: two-time First-Team All American, two-time team captain, team MVP, finalist for the Thorpe Award along with a total of 281 tackles, 6 interceptions, three blocked punts. Then he became the 32nd Trojan inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame (2019).

If Paisios were to follow in his father’s footsteps, the Polamalus would join the ranks of these royal father-son duos:

The McDonalds: Tim McDonald (1983–1986) and T.J. McDonald (2009–2012) became the first father-son duo to be named first-team All-Americans and team captains.

The Matthews: Clay Matthews Jr. was a linebacker from 1974-1977 while Clay Matthews III (2006-2008) was a walk-on who went on to win three Pac-10 Championships.

The Jacksons: John Jackson Sr. was an assistant coach for the Trojans who was later followed by his son John Jackson Jr., who played wide receiver in the 1980s. Then Jackson Jr.’s son, John Jackson III, played from 2019-2023.

Other notable families are the Grafs and Cashmans.

Paisios Polamalu: Running Back and Safety, Class of 2027

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) reacts after sacking Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Polamalu currently attends St. Augustine High School (San Diego, Calif.). He is listed as a running back and safety while also getting touches as a returner. In 2023, he earned a few varsity snaps as a freshman and recorded three tackles, a fumble recovery, 36 receiving yards, a touchdown and a 71-yard kickoff return.

During the 2024-2025 season, Polamalu shined as a two-way starter. On defense, he posted 140 total tackles (10 tackles for loss, 62 solo), two sacks, five quarterback hurries, eight interceptions, seven pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles and a blocked field goal.

On offense, Polamalu had 73 carries for 203 rushing yards, 16 catches for 132 receiving yards and six touchdowns. On special teams, he had 751 yards kickoff returns and 110 yards on punt returns.

This past season, Polamalu had 2,095 all-purpose yards, 1,412 rushing yards, 283 kick return yards, 22 total touchdowns, eight turnovers (six interceptions, two forced fumbles) while leading the team in tackles per game (8.8).

When watching Polamalu’s tape, he shows flashes of the past. From launching like a cruise missile to breaking on balls, USC fans can see the similarity in game between the father and son. His football-IQ leads him to the ball, making him the first and only tackler on a play. Also like his father, Polamalu cleans up in the trenches and is an excellent open-field tackler.

Aug 7, 2021; Canton, Ohio, USA; Class of 2020 member Troy Polamalu speaks during his Professional Football HOF enshrinement ceremonies at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Paisios Polamalu, son of USC/Pittsburgh Steelers legend Troy Polamalu, will be officially visiting USC this weekend 👀



His highlight film is full of clips that remind you of his dad’s film when he was a high school recruit 💥💥 pic.twitter.com/8QSEfLdnN7 — Arrogant Nation✌🏻 (@FightOnRusty) June 9, 2026

His running style is that of a power back. Stiff arms and running through would-be tacklers is his game, but Polamalu also has the speed to out run defenders or get a big gain with one cut. This style aids him as a returner.

Polamalu also plays basketball. During his sophomore year, the Saints made it to the 2024-25 CIF San Diego Section Division I Championship. Last season, Polamalu had shared that he would like to continue playing both sports at the next level, per FOX5 San Diego.

Besides USC, the two-way star has also piqued the interest of Arizona and New Mexico.

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