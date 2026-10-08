Will USC Spark Momentum in Tough Road Challenge Against Penn State?

The “fire Lincoln” chants inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum started in the second quarter of USC’s win over Washington in week 5.

By the third quarter, it got much louder as the Trojans fell behind by 11, the offense continued to sputter, and the fan base grew weary of coach Lincoln Riley. It was another lackluster performance, but USC rallied to improve to 5-1.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The win didn’t do anything to change the narrative around coach Lincoln Riley or the program as they continue to be under fire. And whether the team wants to admit it or not, they are under a microscope. More so now than any other time in Riley’s tenure. Everything is magnified because of the lack of results in his four and half years.

Southern Cal has numerous things they need to improve upon in all three facets. But the Trojans did walk away with a win over the Huskies for the first time in a decade. A game they would have lost in the past.

Can USC build some momentum the second half of the season as they travel to the East Coast to face Penn State on Saturday, Oct. 10?

Beating Penn State won’t eliminate the naysayers about the program or even those calling for Riley’s job. But stacking wins is the only way to quiet some of the noise and begin to turn the program in a positive direction again.

Tough Road Environment in Happy Valley

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley looks on against the Washington Huskies during the third quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since joining the Big Ten in 2024, USC has not been a good team outside of the Coliseum. Even when they traveled to Pasadena to face UCLA in their inaugural season in the Big Ten, they struggled mightily.

The Trojans slept walked through the first half in a loss to Illinois last September. And against a winless Rutgers team in week 3 this season, USC escaped with a 42-35 win. It hasn’t mattered the situation or opponent. It’s another one of those repetitive problems under Riley and why they are underdogs to an unranked opponent.

Penn State has fallen apart the past two weeks, dropping games to Wisconsin and Northwestern, where they were blown out 34-13 and allowed 413 yards on the ground. Year one under Matt Campbell in Happy Valley hasn't played out the way many were expecting.

But what has happened to the Nittany Lions as of late is irrelevant. USC could very much see a different team on Saturday, if they allow them to. Mental mistakes have plagued the Trojans. But that’s not new. Penalties continue to be an issue, especially in critical moments.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the game against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That and the rocking crowd USC will see on Saturday night for Penn State’s annual “White Out” game. A hostile environment of 108,000 people that will undoubtedly make life difficult for quarterback Jayden Maiava, who has been at the forefront of the team's struggles on the road.

If the Trojans can eliminate those mistakes, find a way to take the crowd of the game and if Maiava can revert back to the player he was at the beginning of the year, Riley’s squad has an opportunity to move to 6-1 heading into their first bye week and still have everything in front of them.

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