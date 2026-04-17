Inside USC Defensive Lineman Jahkeem Stewart’s Mindset for Success

USC sophomore defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart was a highly sought-after prospect coming out of Edna Karr (La.) in New Orleans.

The Trojans were relentless in their pursuit of the 6-foot-6, 295-pounder and in his first season, Stewart lived up to the hype, finishing second on the team in tackles for loss and earning Freshman All-American honors. And he did so playing the entire season with a stress fracture in his foot and not having played a live game in almost two years when he made his USC debut.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) and defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (4) pose with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Jakeem is super talented, and the difference with Jahkeem that makes somebody that hasn't played ball in a long time have a good season, as he did last year, it's his mental makeup,” said USC defensive line coach Skyler Jones. “He knows what he wants, and he works hard. He's a student of the game. He loves football, and he wants to be a first round pick. He wants to be the first pick in the NFL Draft. And if you want to be that, your habits have to be different.

“I can't say I'm gonna be the first pick and my habits don't match that. To be the first pick, your habits got to be completely different. Everything that you do, the way you walk, the way you talk, the way you eat, the way you sleep, it has to look a certain type of way, and that what helps him have the good season that he did last year, and that's going to help him, it's his mental makeup," Jones continued.

Mature Approach at a Young Age

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

From the first time the media spoke with Stewart last September and then again following his game-changing interception against Iowa in mid-November that helped the Trojans overcome a two-touchdown second half deficit, it was clear there was something different about him.

For starters, his thick Louisiana accent stands out in Los Angeles and having some Southern swagger is a good thing for USC. But as Jones mentioned, his mental makeup and the way he carried himself resembled more an NFL veteran, not someone that should have been a senior in high school. He’s incredibly well spoken and wise beyond his years.

Stewart has never been shy about of his goals of achieving success on the field but also after his career after football and taking care of his family. It was a big selling point Southern Cal made during his recruitment. The opportunities being in Los Angeles and attending a school like USC can do for you outside of football.

Taking the Next Step

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Stewart was hampered the beginning of spring as he continued to recover from offseason surgery on his foot but returned the second half of practice. It’s been almost a year and half since Stewart first arrived at USC and Jones detailed where he feels the sophomore has shown the most growth in that time span.

“From a technique standpoint. The kid didn't play football for two years, and you get here and now you’re learning something completely new from what you learned in high school," Jones said. "Now it's not I'm just the most dominant player on the field and I could just go out there and just run straight and I’m gonna make plays. Now you have to learn how to put hands on people. You got to learn how to keep your feet, learn how to how to string, learn how to rush the passer.

“I'm not just about to beat these guys because I'm more athletic than him. Now I got to be able to read shows. I got to see what kind of sets I get, and that would help him take it to the next level. Becoming a student and understanding the why and being a situation master is what’s going to help him.”

USC has allocated a ton of resources the past few recruiting cycles into building a defensive line that can be a force in the Big Ten and Stewart is one of the central figures. He is someone that fans and the coaching staff are hoping becomes a consistent disrupter in the interior, something the program has desperately needed.

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