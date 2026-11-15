USC's Jayden Maiava Takes Accountability For Performance vs. Indiana

The No. 18 USC Trojans continue their struggles on the road in their 27-13 loss to No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers. While habits like penalties, special-team plunders, and missed opportunities came up once again, senior quarterback Jayden Maiava also struggled in the loss. Maiava finished the game with 311 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions on 26 of 42 passes.

“Just got to play better at the quarterback position. Trust it and be able to flush it,” Maiava said following the loss.

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before their game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Solid Start in the First Half

It was a tale of two halves for Maiava and the Trojans’ offense. In the first half, it felt like the game was predicted to go – every yard was earned, a battle of the trenches with few big pass plays.

Maiava finished the half with 14 of 16 attempts for 145 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. His best plays came in the closing seconds of the half. While Maiava’s turnover was head-scratching, it's worth noting how impressive the Hoosiers’ defensive front was in the game. Even without getting a sack, the unit recorded two hurries, but it felt like Tyrique Tucker, Mario Landino, Stephen Daley, and Tobi Osunsanmi were generating pressure every snap for the Hoosiers.

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Zacharyus Williams (0) reacts with teammates after a touchdown catch against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second quarter at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans' signal caller was not able to rely on the run as well. USC totaled only 52 rushing yards in the half. Instead, Maiava resorted to two targets – receiver Trent Mosley and tight end Mark Bowman. The two would lead the pass-catching group with 11 targets, eight receptions, and 59 yards combined at halftime.

Maiava’s best plays came in the closing seconds of the second quarter. He capitalized on linebacker Deven Bryant’s interception with a 51-yard heave to Kayden Dixon-Wyatt. On the following play, he threaded a tight needle to Zacharyus Williams for the game-tying touchdown.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Steep Drop-Off in the Second Half

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jamari Sharpe (22) intercepts a pass intended for Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) during the fourth quarter at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Across the board, it was a bad outing for the Trojans’ offense. In the second half, the play-calling became one-dimensional as Mosley remained Maiava’s go-to target, and the run game failed to find a rhythm or was ignored entirely. Drives stalled out, especially in the red zone – three-for-five by the end of regulation. USC was only able to muster three points in the half.

The Hoosiers' defense would ultimately rack up four tackles for loss, four pass breakups, four quarterback hits, and force a fumble. They also made the Trojans go two-for-11 on third-down conversions, allowing only 3.6 yards per rush and 12 yards per completed pass.

“It was a great defense. We got a really great offense as well. Just got to play better at the quarterback position,” Maiava said about Indiana's defense.

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) makes a throw for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two of Maiava’s three interceptions happened in the fourth quarter. Down 20-13 with 6:40 remaining, the Trojans were facing second-and-six at Indiana’s six-yard line. In a similar situation to Williams' score, Maiava thought he had an open target until linebacker Isaiah Jones jumped the pass.

“It was a great play on the linebacker. Just got to be able to see clearly and move on in preparation,” Maiava said about the turnover.

The final interception was a desperate heave while facing fourth-and-13 at their own 37-yard line. Now Maiava will look to bounce back on Senior Night (Nov. 21), when the Trojans host Maryland for their final home game of the regular season.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.