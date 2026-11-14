Best College Football Prop Bets Today for Week 11 (Bet on Cayden Lee to Thrive vs. Georgia)

Week 11 of the college football season is officially here, and if you live in a state that allows you to bet on player props, then you'd be silly not to take advantage. In this article, I'm going to break down my three favorite player props for Saturday's action.

Let's dive into it.

College Football Best Player Prop Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Jayden Maiava OVER 232.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Jackson Harris Anytime Touchdown (+125)

Cayden Lee OVER 54.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

USC vs. Indiana Prop Bet

Indiana is an elite rush defense, but they're 29th in opponent EPA per pass and 16th in opponent pass success rate, which could open the door for Jayden Maiava to have a big game. He and the Trojans' offense are ninth in EPA per pass and second in the country in pass success rate. He has passed for 233+ passing yards in eight of his nine starts this season, so I see no reason why he can't go over this total again this Saturday.

Pick:Jayden Maiava OVER 232.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Texas vs. LSU Prop Bet

Jackson Harris has been far and away the No. 1 receiver for the LSU Tigers. He has 202 more receiving yards than any other pass-catcher and five more touchdowns. The only reason he's set at plus-money is because of how good the Texas defense has been, but on the contrary, I think this is a great time to bet on one of the best playmakers in the SEC to find the end zone.

Pick: Jackson Harris Anytime Touchdown (+125)

Missouri vs. Georgia Prop Bet

I'm surprised to see Cayden Lee's receiving yards total so low. He is the clear No. 1 option in the Missouri passing game. He has 211 more receiving yards than any other pass-catcher on the team, and now he gets to face a Georgia team that has been surprisingly average when it comes to stopping the pass, ranking 42nd in the country in opponent pass success rate.

Not only that, but with the Bulldogs being such big favorites, I expect the Tigers to have to take to the air early and often to play catch-up. It could be garbage-time yards that end up cashing this bet for us.

Pick: Cayden Lee OVER 54.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

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