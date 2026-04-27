Three USC Trojans Who Could Declare Early for the 2027 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is in the books, and three USC Trojans stars, wide receivers Makai Lamon, Ja’Kobi Lane, and safety Kamari Ramsey, all heard their names called. Entering the 2026 season, several USC players are likely to declare for next year’s draft, following what fans hope is a College Football Playoff appearance for the Trojans.

The upcoming 2026 season is a pivotal one for coach Lincoln Riley as he faces pressure to reach the CFP after recently saying that the Trojans' championship window is open. Several players who could be selected in the 2027 NFL Draft will play a key role in USC reaching those goals.

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Southern California Trojans receiver Makai Lemon poses on the red carpet before the 2026 NFL Draft at Point State Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As USC continues its preparation for the 2026 season, here are three Trojans players who could declare early for the NFL Draft.

Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava may be the first USC prospect taken in 2027, but the rising senior will not be considered an underclassman in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Jide Abasiri

USC star defensive lineman Jide Abasiri could play his way into the NFL with another productive season. Abasiri finished his sophomore year with 17 solo tackles, 3.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

Arguably one of the most important defenders that the Trojans were able to re-sign, USC might only get one more season with Abasiri if he continues to develop. As a freshman, Abasiri was part of the defensive line's rotation before becoming a mainstay in 2025.

Terrell Anderson

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) runs the ball during the second quarter against Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

One of USC’s top transfer additions this offseason, former NC State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson, is eligible for the 2027 NFL Draft. Anderson also could declare for the draft at the conclusion of next season.

Anderson arrives at USC looking to make an impact on a talented but young Trojans wide receivers group in need of a veteran leader after the departures of Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane to the NFL.

In his two seasons with NC State, Anderson proved to be a talented wide receiver for the Wolfpack, recording 53 receptions for 787 yards and six touchdowns. Anderson is coming off an impressive sophomore season with the Wolfpack, in which he recorded 39 receptions for 629 yards and five touchdowns.

During his tenure at USC, coach Riley has excelled at developing wide receivers into NFL prospects, and Anderson, a transfer, could be the next star to benefit from that.

Kameryn Crawford

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) celebrates with defensive end Kameryn Crawford (1) after bringing down Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Another USC defensive lineman could make noise as an underclassman in the 2027 NFL Draft alongside Abasiri. Trojans defensive end Kameryn Crawford has only seen his production grow as part of USC's defensive line.

Registering 5.5 sacks and 30 solo tackles in 2025, keeping Crawford from entering the transfer portal was a major victory for Riley and the USC coaching staff. With defensive linemen, especially those who can rush the passer, coming at a premium in the NFL, Crawford might only need one more season of tape to prove himself to the league.

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