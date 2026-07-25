Realistic Path for USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava to Win the Heisman Trophy

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava enters the 2026 college football season looking to not only lead the team to the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history but also build a strong case for the Heisman Trophy.

If he were to win the Heisman Trophy this season, Maiava would be the ninth Trojan player to win the award and the first since former USC quarterback Caleb Williams won in 2022.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

History is on Maiava's side to win the award, as four of the last five winners have been from the quarterback position. Here’s a breakdown of how Maiava can bring the Heisman Trophy back to Los Angeles this season.

How Jayden Maiava Wins Heisman Trophy

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) carries the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maiava is entering his second season as the starting quarterback for the Trojans and has the potential to build off what was an impressive first year. In his first season as the Trojans' starting quarterback, Maiava put on a show, leading the Big Ten in passing with 3,711 yards, 24 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and having the second-best QBR in the country at 89.9.

To win the Heisman Trophy, another season leading the Big Ten in passing will give Maiava a strong case, but he also needs to show up in some of the Trojans biggest games this season that will determine USC’s CFP aspirations.

The biggest games on the Trojans 2026 schedule include road matchups against the Penn State Nittany Lions (Oct. 10) and Indiana Hoosiers (Nov. 14). The Trojans will also host two marquee home games at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum against the Oregon Ducks (Sept. 26) and Ohio State Buckeyes (Oct. 31).

Oregon’s Dante Moore and Ohio State’s Julian Sayin are two other Big Ten quarterbacks who are contenders for the Heisman Trophy entering the season, and Maiava looks to make an argument against them by outdueling them in those matchups.

Maiava's Past Performances in Trojans Biggest Games

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) carries the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the Trojans' four losses last season, which included three regular-season road defeats against the Illinois Fighting Illini, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Oregon Ducks and an Alamo Bowl loss to the TCU Horned Frogs, Maiava threw a combined seven interceptions in those matchups. This season in the Trojans' biggest games, that is something Maiava can’t afford to have happen if he hopes to win the Heisman Trophy.

During the 2022 season in which he won the Heisman Trophy for the Trojans, former USC quarterback Caleb Williams threw for 4,537 yards, 42 touchdowns, and five interceptions. If Maiava can come close to matching that this season, it’ll go a long way in his chances of winning the Heisman Trophy.

Maiava looks to get off to a strong start when the Trojans open the season against the San Jose State Spartans at the Coliseum on Aug. 29 on NBC. The kickoff between the Trojans and Spartans is scheduled for 12 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on NBC.

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