Lincoln Riley Gives Key Injury Updates Before Michigan Game
The USC Trojans are just days away from taking on the Michigan Wolverines at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 11. USC coach Lincoln Riley spoke to reporters after practice on Tuesday, revealing some key injury updates.
What Lincoln Riley Said
How Has Alex Graham Progressed?
“Good. Had a good bye week. That kind of worked out perfectly for him. Able to get a lot of reps. We’ll keep repping him. Hope to get him ready to help us here in the near future. I don’t know if it will be this week, but it’s actually been a little faster than expected given the nature of the injury. Healing has gone well. We’re going to get him ready as fast as we can.”
Elijah Paige Update
“I think he’s got a chance. It’s not a shoe in, it’s just kind off been a nagging injury that he’s dealt with. One of those things you just try to manage as best you can. The bye week was defiantly helpful…Just got to see how the rest of the week plays out.”
Michigan Defensive Line vs. USC Offensive Line
“They’re good. They’re different. They had just the two dominant inside players last year and they got good inside players this year too. But those guys were obviously exceptional players. They’re experienced at the edges. Got guys that have played a while for them, made a lot of plays. Then you just see their depth. They have a lot of really good depth.
“They are able to rotate guys, able to play multiple guys is somebody is out…I think we’re in a much different place on the o-line then we were at this time last year with some of our depth and I think some of the improvements we’ve made. We’ve got a really good group, they got a really good group, it should be a fun battle.”
MORE: Texas Longhorns Replace USC Trojans with Historically Underwhelming Achievement
MORE: Why USC Fans Will Love Sherrone Moore's Latest Comments On Sell Out Against Michigan
MORE: USC Coach Lincoln Riley Addresses Big Ten Officiating, Missed Penalty
Work Put In By Secondary During Bye Week
“I think they’ve worked hard. We’ve gotten some people back, healthier, more reps. It’s been good to have a few more bodies out there throughout the week and we attacked everything her don. Things that we had to improve at; leveraging the ball on the perimeter, being aggressive in coverage.”