What USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Said Before Missouri State: LIVE UPDATES

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley is speaking to the media after practice as the USC prepares for their game against the Missouri State Bears on Saturday, Aug. 30 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. This will kick off Riley's fourth season as USC coach.

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans finally get their 2025 regular season underway on Saturday, Aug. 30 against the Missouri State Bears at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. 

Trojans coach Lincoln Riley is scheduled to speak to the media on Tuesday as he prepares to begin his fourth season as USC coach.

Jayden Maiava to Start Week One for Trojans

Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) celebrates the win over UCLA at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Lincoln Riley named Jayden Maiava the USC starting quarterback at Big Ten media days back in July. This didn’t come as a surprise, but many teams around the country typically don’t name their starter that early on. This shows that Riley has confidence in Maiava. 

Maiava started the final four games for Riley and the Trojans in 2024. He went 3-1 in those games with wins over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, UCLA Bruins, and Texas A&M Aggies, while losing to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. 

Maiava transferred to USC after redshirting and then spending his redshirt freshman season with the UNLV Rebels in 2023. For the first nine games of the 2024 season with USC, he sat behind quarterback Miller Moss. USC had a record of 4-5 with Moss. This was while USC’s defense was completely revamped and improved under first year defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn.

While Moss had some good games, the inability for USC to close games was still enough for Riley to make the move from him to Maiava. Now, Maiava enters Week One as the starter. 

Year Four for Lincoln Riley

Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Lincoln Riley’s tenure with the USC Trojans got off to a red hot start, turning a four-win team in 2021 to an 11-win team in 2022. Since then, their win total has gone down dramatically, In 2023, USC went 8-5 and then in 2024 they went 7-6. Will 2025 be the season where Riley gets his team back to the double digit mark?

It won’t be easy as they enter their second season as a member of the Big Ten. USC will have an expectation to be towards the top of the Big Ten. This doesn't necessarily mean they should make the College Football Playoff, but finishing tied for ninth in the conference like they did a year ago will not be considered a success.

