What USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Said Before Missouri State: LIVE UPDATES
The USC Trojans finally get their 2025 regular season underway on Saturday, Aug. 30 against the Missouri State Bears at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Trojans coach Lincoln Riley is scheduled to speak to the media on Tuesday as he prepares to begin his fourth season as USC coach.
Jayden Maiava to Start Week One for Trojans
Lincoln Riley named Jayden Maiava the USC starting quarterback at Big Ten media days back in July. This didn’t come as a surprise, but many teams around the country typically don’t name their starter that early on. This shows that Riley has confidence in Maiava.
Maiava started the final four games for Riley and the Trojans in 2024. He went 3-1 in those games with wins over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, UCLA Bruins, and Texas A&M Aggies, while losing to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Maiava transferred to USC after redshirting and then spending his redshirt freshman season with the UNLV Rebels in 2023. For the first nine games of the 2024 season with USC, he sat behind quarterback Miller Moss. USC had a record of 4-5 with Moss. This was while USC’s defense was completely revamped and improved under first year defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn.
While Moss had some good games, the inability for USC to close games was still enough for Riley to make the move from him to Maiava. Now, Maiava enters Week One as the starter.
Year Four for Lincoln Riley
Lincoln Riley’s tenure with the USC Trojans got off to a red hot start, turning a four-win team in 2021 to an 11-win team in 2022. Since then, their win total has gone down dramatically, In 2023, USC went 8-5 and then in 2024 they went 7-6. Will 2025 be the season where Riley gets his team back to the double digit mark?
It won’t be easy as they enter their second season as a member of the Big Ten. USC will have an expectation to be towards the top of the Big Ten. This doesn't necessarily mean they should make the College Football Playoff, but finishing tied for ninth in the conference like they did a year ago will not be considered a success.