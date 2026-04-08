Three Keys for USC’s Offense to Compete in the Big Ten

USC football enters the 2026 season with one of the most experienced offenses in the country and expectations to match. With 17 returning starters and a veteran quarterback in Jayden Maiava, the Trojans have the pieces to contend for a College Football Playoff spot.

The question now is taking talent on paper and turning it into execution on the field. USC’s ceiling hinges on whether this offense evolves from explosive to complete. For USC to become a true national title threat, three offensive priorities must become non-negotiable.

Establish the Run and Control the Game

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

USC's new offensive identity starts in the trenches. The Trojans return all five starters along the offensive line, led by senior center Killian O'Connor. Just as important, they have depth with five-star freshman tackle Keenyi Pepe along with sophomores Kaylon Miller and Elijah Vaikona, giving USC both flexibility and insurance.

That investment must translate into production. USC has long faced criticism for lacking physicality, especially in a Big Ten environment defined by teams like the Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines, and Iowa Hawkeyes. To flip that narrative, the Trojans must commit to the run early and often.

The backfield supports that shift. King Miller rushed for 972 yards as a true freshman, finishing seventh in the Big Ten despite limited early usage. Meanwhile, Waymond Jordan added 576 yards and still finished top-20 in rushing before a season-ending injury. Now understanding what they have in Miller and hopefully having Jordan back healthy by the Fall, it’s time for the Trojans to lean into the backfield that is carrying so much star power.

Identify a Reliable Receiving Core

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Replacing the star receiver duo of Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane won't be easy, but USC has options. Now they just need clarity. Sophomore Tanook Hines and NC State transfer Terrell Anderson project as early starters. Hines paid his dues as a freshman as the third receiver but showed flashes of lead receiver potential, posting 163 yards in the Alamo Bowl. Anderson brings stability after a 629-yard sophomore season and adds veteran presence to a young room. The question is the third option.

Freshman Trent Mosley has generated buzz during spring camp as a viable option to take over the slot position. The four-star California product recorded 648 yards in high school and fits naturally into the slot role. However, incoming freshman Ethan Feaster, yet to arrive on campus, could also push for immediate snaps depending how thing fair in fall camp.

USC has depth with fellow freshman Kayden Wyatt-Dixon along with sophomores Corey Simms and Zacharyus Williams who are looking for more expanded roles after seeing limited opportunities as freshmen. Senior quarterback Jayden Maiava needs a defined, reliable core to maintain USC's top-tier passing efficiency that helped the Trojans finish as one of the best offenses in the country.

Jayden Maiava Must Take the Heisman Leap

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When it comes to the offense, everything ultimately runs through Maiava. He returns to the Trojans with the full package of a potential Heisman trophy winning quarterback, but now just needs to put it all together on the field. With 32 collegiate starts, he has the experience. He's coming off of his best season, throwing for 3,711 yards and 24 touchdowns while completing 65.8 percent of his passes. Those are strong numbers, but not yet elite in a championship context. That’s the next step.

Recent title contenders have all featured high-level quarterback play. The Indiana Hoosiers rode Fernando Mendoza to a national title, while the Miami Hurricanes leaned on Carson Beck’s experience during its playoff push. USC needs Maiava to operate at that level consistently.

Maiava has the tools and USC has the system. Coach Riley's track record with quarterbacks speaks for itself. Now it’s about execution under pressure. USC has the talent to contend for a position in the College Football Playoff. What they need now is transformation. That’s the difference between a team that looks the part and one that finishes the job.

If USC embraces these three elements on offense, they won't just compete in the Big Ten, they'll walk into the 2026 season as a legitimate national title threat.