Three Factors That Could Unlock USC’s Offensive Ceiling

Following a solid 2025 season, the USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley have an opportunity to build on their performance with the goal to compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

With the high expectations for USC in mind, three factors will determine USC’s offensive ceiling in 2026.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jayden Maiava’s Performance

Heading into next season, one of the more important factors for the Trojans is no question the performance of quarterback Jayden Maiava. For USC to get where they want to go, Maiava must perform well and prove that he can be reliable and productive in 2026.

So far in Maiava’s collegiate career, he has shown the ability to progress and seems to be on track to take another step up with next season quickly approaching. In Maiava’s 2025 campaign, he recorded 3,711 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while completing 65.8 percent of his passes. In addition to his talent as a passer, Maiava was also productive on the ground as he recorded 157 yards and six touchdowns as a rusher.

With 2026 on the horizon, Maiava is heading into year four under Riley, who has become known as one of the best quarterback developers in college football. A few of Riley’s former quarterbacks have won the Heisman Trophy and have been selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, which includes Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and Caleb Williams.

As USC prepares for next season, watching how Maiava and Riley work together will be a key factor in how the Trojans perform as an offense, as well as the team success that USC will have. If Maiava can take another step forward and become one of the best quarterbacks in the Big Ten, the Trojans may have the ability to significantly raise their offensive ceiling and become one of the more dangerous offenses in the conference and potentially in the country.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs the ball while Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Tae Johnson (9) defends in the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Balanced Run Game

In addition to the performance of Maiava, USC will also need the run game to perform well if the Trojans do want to have a productive offense in 2026.

The good news for USC when it comes to the run game is the fact that the entire starting offensive line is returning, which could give the unit great continuity as they try to build on their 2025 performance. The returning starters on the offensive line include Elijah Paige at left tackle, Tobias Raymond at left guard, Kilian O’Conor at center, Alani Noa at right guard, and Justin Tauanuu.

Added to the returning offensive line, the Trojans also bring back their tandem of running backs in Waymond Jordan and King Miller.

Before a season-ending injury against Michigan, Jordan was running very well as he totaled 88 rushes for 576 yards, five touchdowns, and averaged 6.5 yards per carry. As the other back, Miller was also solid as he recorded 156 carries for 972 yards, eight touchdowns, and 6.2 yards per attempt.

As the Buffaloes prepare for next season, a balanced rush attack including Jordan and Miller could not only lead to more manageable situations on all downs and less fatigue throughout the season with the backs, but also the ability for this rush attack to be very explosive and become something that USC can heavily rely on in 2026.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Clear Wide Receiver One

With how important next will be for USC, one of the most important factors is no question the Trojans' ability to figure out who will be the top receiving option for Maiava.

As of now, one of the more interesting players who could work into the wide receiver one role is Tanook Hines. During 2025, Hines developed into a player that Maiava could rely on, and following the departures of Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane through the NFL, he may have the ability to step right in as the top target.

In Hines’ 2025 campaign with the Trojans, he recorded 34 receptions for 561 yards and two touchdowns. Throughout the season, Hines worked into being one of the keys to USC‘s passing game, and when Lemon and Lane sat out of the Alamo Bowl against TCU, Hines showed the potential he has to be a wide receiver one as he recorded six receptions for 163 yards.

With several tough games on the schedule and a new look USC offense in the wide receiver room, someone must step up as the top target for Maiava, and it seems that Hines has a great opportunity to do that.

If Hines can step into the top role in the Trojans offense, Riley‘s creative play calling could help him to break out in 2025, which could help him to become one of the top receivers in the Big Ten and give Maiava a chance to become one of the best quarterbacks in the country.

While USC’s offense has been great in recent seasons, heading into 2026 with Maiava and a weapon like Hines, there is a chance that this offense could be very explosive and potentially have the highest ceiling of any offense that Riley has coached with the Trojans.

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