List of Every USC First-Round Pick in NFL Draft History
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The USC Trojans are one of the most successful programs in college football history. In addition to winning 11 national championships and having the most Heisman Trophy winners with eight, USC has had more selections in the NFL Draft all-time than nearly every other school.
USC's First Round NFL Draft Picks
There have been a total of 532 USC Trojans selected in the NFL Draft. This is the second-most among all schools. Only the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have had more players drafted all-time with 539.
USC does however have the most No. 1 overall draft selections with six. As for the entire first round, USC has had 88 players selected dating back to the 1940 NFL Draft. USC wide receiver and 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner Makai Lemon, who is currently projected as a mid-first round pick, will look to become the 88th at the 2026 NFL Draft.
Here are all 87 of USC's previous first round picks with their year and position.
1940
Doyle Nave, B
Grenny Landsell, Half back
1942
Bobby Robertson, Center
1945
Jim Hardy, Quarterback
1946
Leo Riggs, B
1952
Frank Gifford, Half Back
1953
Al Carmichael, Half Back
1957
Jon Arnett, Half Back
1960
Ron Mix, Tackle
1961
Marlin McKeever, Linebacker
1964
Pete Beathard, Quarterback
1968
Ron Yary, Tackle
Mike Taylor, Tackle
Tim Rossovich, Linebacker
Mike Hull, Running Back
Earl McCullouch, Wide Receiver
1969
O.J. Simpson, Running Back
Bob Klein, Tight End
1970
Al Cowlings, Defensive End
Sid Smith, Center
1971
Marv Montgomery, Tackle
Tody Smith, Defensive End
1973
Charle Young, Tight End
Sam Cunningham, Running Back
Pete Adams, Guard
1974
Lynn Swann, Wide Receiver
Steve Riley, Tackle
1977
Ricky Bell, Running Back
Marvin Powell, Tackle
Gary Jeter, Defensive End
1978
Clay Matthews, Linebacker
1980
Anthony Munoz, Tackle
Brad Budde, Guard
Charles White, Running Back
1981
Ronnie Lott, Defensive Back
Keith Van Horne, Tackle
Dennis Smith, Defensive Back
1982
Chip Banks, Linebacker
Marcus Allen, Running Back
Roy Foster, Guard
1983
Bruce Matthews, Guard
Joey Browner, Defensive Back
Don Mosebar, Center
1985
Duane Bickett, Linebacker
Ken Ruettgers, Tackle
1986
James FitzPatrick, Tackle
1988
Dave Cadigan, Guard
1990
Junior Seau, Linebacker
Mark Carrier, Defensive Back
1991
Pat Harlow, Tackle
Todd Marinovich, Quarterback
1993
Curtis Conway, Wide Receiver
1994
Wilkie McGinest, Defensive End
Johnnie Morton, Wide Receiver
1995
Tony Boselli, Tackle
1996
Keyshawn Johnson, Wide Receiver
John Michels, Tackle
1997
Darrell Russell, Defensive Tackle
1999
Chris Claiborne, Linebacker
2000
R. Jay Soward, Wide Receiver
2003
Carson Palmer, Quarterback
Troy Polamalu, Defensive Back
2004
Kenechi Udeze, Defensive End
2005
Mike Williams, Wide Receiver
Mike Patterson, Defensive Tackle
2006
Reggie Bush, Running Back
Matt Leinart, Quarterback
2008
Sedrick Ellis, Defensive Tackle
Keith Rivers, Linebacker
Sam Baker, Tackle
Lawrence Jackson, Defensive End
2009
Mark Sanchez, Quarterback
Brian Cushing, Linebacker
Clay Matthews, Linebacker
2011
Tyron Smith, Tackle
2012
Matt Kalil, Tackle
Nick Perry, Defensive End
2015
Leonard Williams, Defensive End
Nelson Agholor, Wide Receiver
2017
Adoree' Jackson, Cornerback
2018
Sam Darnold, Quarterback
2020
Austin Jackson, Tackle
2021
Alijah Vera-Tucker, Offensive Line
2022
Drake London, Wide Receiver
2023
Jordan Addison, Wide Receiver
2024
Caleb Williams, Quarterback
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1