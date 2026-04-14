List of Every USC First-Round Pick in NFL Draft History

The USC Trojans are one of the most successful programs in college football history. In addition to winning 11 national championships and having the most Heisman Trophy winners with eight, USC has had more selections in the NFL Draft all-time than nearly every other school.

USC's First Round NFL Draft Picks

Unknown date 2001; South Bend, IN, USA; FILE PHOTO; Southern California quarterback Carson Palmer in action against Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images | Imagn Images

There have been a total of 532 USC Trojans selected in the NFL Draft. This is the second-most among all schools. Only the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have had more players drafted all-time with 539.

USC does however have the most No. 1 overall draft selections with six. As for the entire first round, USC has had 88 players selected dating back to the 1940 NFL Draft. USC wide receiver and 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner Makai Lemon, who is currently projected as a mid-first round pick, will look to become the 88th at the 2026 NFL Draft.



Here are all 87 of USC's previous first round picks with their year and position.

1940

Doyle Nave, B

Grenny Landsell, Half back

1942

Bobby Robertson, Center

1945

Jim Hardy, Quarterback

1946

Leo Riggs, B

1952

Frank Gifford, Half Back

1953

Al Carmichael, Half Back

1957

Jon Arnett, Half Back

1960

Ron Mix, Tackle

1961

Marlin McKeever, Linebacker

1964

Pete Beathard, Quarterback

1968

Ron Yary, Tackle

Mike Taylor, Tackle

Tim Rossovich, Linebacker

Mike Hull, Running Back

Earl McCullouch, Wide Receiver

1969

O.J. Simpson, Running Back

Bob Klein, Tight End

1970

Al Cowlings, Defensive End

Sid Smith, Center

1971

Marv Montgomery, Tackle

Tody Smith, Defensive End

1973

Charle Young, Tight End

Sam Cunningham, Running Back

Pete Adams, Guard

1974

Lynn Swann, Wide Receiver

Steve Riley, Tackle

Oct 14, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans athletic director Lynn Swann reacts during an NCAA football game against the Utah Utes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC defeated Utah 28-27. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

1977

Ricky Bell, Running Back

Marvin Powell, Tackle

Gary Jeter, Defensive End

1978

Clay Matthews, Linebacker

1980

Anthony Munoz, Tackle

Brad Budde, Guard

Charles White, Running Back

1981

Ronnie Lott, Defensive Back

Keith Van Horne, Tackle

Dennis Smith, Defensive Back

1982

Chip Banks, Linebacker

Marcus Allen, Running Back

Roy Foster, Guard

1983

Bruce Matthews, Guard

Joey Browner, Defensive Back

Don Mosebar, Center

1985

Duane Bickett, Linebacker

Ken Ruettgers, Tackle

1986

James FitzPatrick, Tackle

1988

Dave Cadigan, Guard

1990

Junior Seau, Linebacker

Mark Carrier, Defensive Back

1991

Pat Harlow, Tackle

Todd Marinovich, Quarterback

1993

Curtis Conway, Wide Receiver

1994

Wilkie McGinest, Defensive End

Johnnie Morton, Wide Receiver

1995

Tony Boselli, Tackle

1996

Keyshawn Johnson, Wide Receiver

John Michels, Tackle

Jun 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Former wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson poses for a photo on the red carpet for the “One Year to Go” for FIFA World Cup 26 event at FOX Studio Lot. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-Imagn Images | Jessica Alcheh-Imagn Images

1997

Darrell Russell, Defensive Tackle

1999

Chris Claiborne, Linebacker

2000

R. Jay Soward, Wide Receiver

2003

Carson Palmer, Quarterback

Troy Polamalu, Defensive Back

2004

Kenechi Udeze, Defensive End

2005

Mike Williams, Wide Receiver

Mike Patterson, Defensive Tackle

2006

Reggie Bush, Running Back

Matt Leinart, Quarterback

2008

Sedrick Ellis, Defensive Tackle

Keith Rivers, Linebacker

Sam Baker, Tackle

Lawrence Jackson, Defensive End

2009

Mark Sanchez, Quarterback

Brian Cushing, Linebacker

Clay Matthews, Linebacker

Former Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews speaks during a press conference before the 2024 Packers Hall of Fame induction banquet on Thursday, August 29, 2024, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Matthews and former Packers defensive lineman Aaron Kampman were both inducted to the Hall of Fame on Thursday night. | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK

2011

Tyron Smith, Tackle

2012

Matt Kalil, Tackle

Nick Perry, Defensive End

2015

Leonard Williams, Defensive End

Nelson Agholor, Wide Receiver

2017

Adoree' Jackson, Cornerback

2018

Sam Darnold, Quarterback

2020

Austin Jackson, Tackle

2021

Alijah Vera-Tucker, Offensive Line

2022

Drake London, Wide Receiver

2023

Jordan Addison, Wide Receiver

2024

Caleb Williams, Quarterback