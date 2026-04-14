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List of Every USC First-Round Pick in NFL Draft History

As the 2026 NFL Draft nears, here is every player that the USC Trojans have had selected in the first round dating back to 1940.
Cory Pappas|
Apr 26, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Sam Darnold (Southern California) is greeted by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected as the number three overall pick to the New York Jets in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Apr 26, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Sam Darnold (Southern California) is greeted by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected as the number three overall pick to the New York Jets in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

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USC Trojans

The USC Trojans are one of the most successful programs in college football history. In addition to winning 11 national championships and having the most Heisman Trophy winners with eight, USC has had more selections in the NFL Draft all-time than nearly every other school. 

USC's First Round NFL Draft Picks

USC Trojans NFL Draft First Round Pick Quarterback Makai Lemon Sam Darnold All-Time College Football program caleb williams
Unknown date 2001; South Bend, IN, USA; FILE PHOTO; Southern California quarterback Carson Palmer in action against Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images | Imagn Images

There have been a total of 532 USC Trojans selected in the NFL Draft. This is the second-most among all schools. Only the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have had more players drafted all-time with 539. 

USC does however have the most No. 1 overall draft selections with six. As for the entire first round, USC has had 88 players selected dating back to the 1940 NFL Draft. USC wide receiver and 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner Makai Lemon, who is currently projected as a mid-first round pick, will look to become the 88th at the 2026 NFL Draft.

Here are all 87 of USC's previous first round picks with their year and position.

1940
Doyle Nave, B
Grenny Landsell, Half back

1942
Bobby Robertson, Center

1945
Jim Hardy, Quarterback

1946
Leo Riggs, B

1952
Frank Gifford, Half Back

1953
Al Carmichael, Half Back

1957
Jon Arnett, Half Back

1960
Ron Mix, Tackle

1961
Marlin McKeever, Linebacker

1964
Pete Beathard, Quarterback

1968
Ron Yary, Tackle
Mike Taylor, Tackle
Tim Rossovich, Linebacker
Mike Hull, Running Back
Earl McCullouch, Wide Receiver

1969
O.J. Simpson, Running Back
Bob Klein, Tight End

1970
Al Cowlings, Defensive End
Sid Smith, Center

1971
Marv Montgomery, Tackle
Tody Smith, Defensive End

1973
Charle Young, Tight End
Sam Cunningham, Running Back
Pete Adams, Guard

1974
Lynn Swann, Wide Receiver
Steve Riley, Tackle

USC Trojans NFL Draft First Round Pick Quarterback Makai Lemon Sam Darnold All-Time College Football program caleb williams
Oct 14, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans athletic director Lynn Swann reacts during an NCAA football game against the Utah Utes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC defeated Utah 28-27. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

1977
Ricky Bell, Running Back
Marvin Powell, Tackle
Gary Jeter, Defensive End

1978
Clay Matthews, Linebacker

1980
Anthony Munoz, Tackle
Brad Budde, Guard
Charles White, Running Back

1981
Ronnie Lott, Defensive Back
Keith Van Horne, Tackle
Dennis Smith, Defensive Back

1982
Chip Banks, Linebacker
Marcus Allen, Running Back
Roy Foster, Guard

1983
Bruce Matthews, Guard
Joey Browner, Defensive Back
Don Mosebar, Center

1985
Duane Bickett, Linebacker
Ken Ruettgers, Tackle

1986
James FitzPatrick, Tackle

1988
Dave Cadigan, Guard

1990
Junior Seau, Linebacker
Mark Carrier, Defensive Back

1991
Pat Harlow, Tackle
Todd Marinovich, Quarterback

1993
Curtis Conway, Wide Receiver

1994
Wilkie McGinest, Defensive End
Johnnie Morton, Wide Receiver

1995
Tony Boselli, Tackle

1996
Keyshawn Johnson, Wide Receiver
John Michels, Tackle

USC Trojans NFL Draft First Round Pick Quarterback Makai Lemon Sam Darnold All-Time College Football program caleb williams
Jun 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Former wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson poses for a photo on the red carpet for the “One Year to Go” for FIFA World Cup 26 event at FOX Studio Lot. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-Imagn Images | Jessica Alcheh-Imagn Images

1997
Darrell Russell, Defensive Tackle

1999
Chris Claiborne, Linebacker

2000
R. Jay Soward, Wide Receiver

2003
Carson Palmer, Quarterback
Troy Polamalu, Defensive Back

2004
Kenechi Udeze, Defensive End

2005
Mike Williams, Wide Receiver
Mike Patterson, Defensive Tackle

2006
Reggie Bush, Running Back
Matt Leinart, Quarterback

2008
Sedrick Ellis, Defensive Tackle
Keith Rivers, Linebacker
Sam Baker, Tackle
Lawrence Jackson, Defensive End

2009
Mark Sanchez, Quarterback
Brian Cushing, Linebacker
Clay Matthews, Linebacker

USC Trojans NFL Draft First Round Pick Quarterback Makai Lemon Sam Darnold All-Time College Football program caleb williams
Former Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews speaks during a press conference before the 2024 Packers Hall of Fame induction banquet on Thursday, August 29, 2024, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Matthews and former Packers defensive lineman Aaron Kampman were both inducted to the Hall of Fame on Thursday night. | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK

2011
Tyron Smith, Tackle

2012
Matt Kalil, Tackle
Nick Perry, Defensive End

2015
Leonard Williams, Defensive End
Nelson Agholor, Wide Receiver

2017
Adoree' Jackson, Cornerback

2018
Sam Darnold, Quarterback

2020
Austin Jackson, Tackle

2021
Alijah Vera-Tucker, Offensive Line

2022
Drake London, Wide Receiver

2023
Jordan Addison, Wide Receiver

2024
Caleb Williams, Quarterback

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Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

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