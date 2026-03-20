USC Receiver Makai Lemon Earns Surprising Ranking Ahead of NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is scheduled to begin on April 23, and there are many intriguing storylines heading into the spectacle that entertains football fans every year.

One big question that remains is which wide receiver prospect will be the first taken off of the board. Many argue that USC Trojans star wide receiver Makai Lemon has the strongest case to be the first at his position to be selected in the draft.

However, Ohio State’s Carnell Tate and Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson, both of whom had remarkable 2025 seasons for their teams, also have a strong case to be the first wide receiver taken in the draft.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

According to ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., Lemon is ranked as the third wide receiver prospect in his latest Big Board rankings at No. 11. Tate is ranked as the top wide receiver prospect at No. 7, while Tyson is at No. 9.

Why Makai Lemon Has Strong Case To Be First Wide Receiver Drafted

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs with the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Despite being ranked below Tate and Tyson in the prospect rankings, Lemon has a strong case to be the first wide receiver selected in this year’s draft, and his final season with the Trojans backs up that argument.

Last season with USC, Lemon was considered one of the top wide receivers in college football, winning the Biletnikoff Award and being named a Unanimous All-American. In his final season with the Trojans, Lemon was among the top receiving leaders in college football, recording 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns.

One of Lemon’s talents that gives the former USC wide receiver the potential to be a star in the NFL is his ability to earn yards after the catch. In three seasons in coach Lincoln Riley’s USC offense, Lemon excelled at this skill as he made a difference in several of the Trojans marquee matchups.

This past season for the Trojans, Lemon recorded 100-plus receiving yards in five games for the Trojans. Lemon recorded a season-high 11 receptions for 161 yards and a touchdown in USC’s 38-17 home win over the Northwestern Wildcats on Nov. 7.

Makai Lemon's Pro Day

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs for a touchdown against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Lemon’s recent performance during wide receiver drills at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana, could bump the USC wide receiver up the draft board. He did not elect to run the 40-yard dash at the combine, but Lemon did run the 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds at USC's pro day.

Entering the draft, several potential landing spots are considered to be good fits for Lemon. NFL teams that Lemon could be drafted by include the Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens, and Los Angeles Rams.

Wherever Lemon lands, he has the potential to make an immediate impact as a rookie and be a difference maker on a championship contender.

Lemon looks to become the first USC wide receiver to be selected in the first round since Jordan Addison was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings at No. 23 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

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