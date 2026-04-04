USC's Makai Lemon Visits With AFC Team Seeking Return To Super Bowl
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USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon recently had a top 30 visit with the Kansas City Chiefs. Before the draft, each NFL team gets 30 private visits with prospects. In addition to visiting with the Chiefs, Lemon has 30 visits scheduled with the Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, New York Jets, and Washington Commanders per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
Makai Lemon Visits Kansas City Chiefs
Makai Lemon measured in at the 2026 NFL Combine at 5-11, 192 pounds. At the combine, his production score of 91 was the best out of all participating wide receivers. According to NFL Mock Draft Database, Lemon is ranked as the No. 13 overall prospect in the 2026 class. He is projected as a first round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
The Chiefs have two selections in the first round of this year’s draft: pick No. 9 and pick No. 29. Lemon could be a potential target for them. This would pair Lemon with one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, Patrick Mahomes.
Kansas City is coming off their worst season in over a decade. The Chiefs under coach Andy Reid had never had a losing record to end a season. One would have to go back to before Reid’s tenure to find the last time the Chiefs had a losing record back in the 2012 NFL season.
In 2025, the Chiefs entered the year coming off of three straight Super Bowl appearances and nine straight AFC West division titles. They ended up going 6-11, missing the playoffs completely. To make matters worse, their star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL late in the season putting his status for the start of the 2026 season in jeopardy.
Makai Lemon’s USC Career
Makai Lemon signed with the USC Trojans as a member of their 2023 high school recruiting class. Lemon improved in each of his three seasons with USC for 2023-2025, culminating in one of the best seasons from a USC wideout ever in 2025.
Through the 2025 regular season, Lemon finished in top 10 in the country in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdown receptions. He was named the 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner which is given to the most outstanding wide receiver in college football.
Lemon had 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns. For his three year USC career, Lemon totaled 137 receptions for 2,008 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns. Lemon and the Trojans' No. 2 wide receiver in 2025, Ja'Kobi Lane, gave quarterback Jayden Maiava a plethora of weapons to throw to.
According to NFL Mock Draft Database, Lane is the No. 109 ranked prospect in the 2026 draft class and a projected fourth round pick. Lemon and Lane are now both off to the NFL so Maiava will have to do it without them next season with the Trojans.
Before Lemon, The only ever USC player to receive a Biletnikoff Award before Lemon was wide receiver Marquise Lee in 2012.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1