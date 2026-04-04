USC's Makai Lemon Visits With AFC Team Seeking Return To Super Bowl

USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon recently had a top 30 visit with the Kansas City Chiefs. Before the draft, each NFL team gets 30 private visits with prospects. In addition to visiting with the Chiefs, Lemon has 30 visits scheduled with the Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, New York Jets, and Washington Commanders per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Makai Lemon Visits Kansas City Chiefs

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California wideout Makai Lemon (WO29) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Makai Lemon measured in at the 2026 NFL Combine at 5-11, 192 pounds. At the combine, his production score of 91 was the best out of all participating wide receivers. According to NFL Mock Draft Database, Lemon is ranked as the No. 13 overall prospect in the 2026 class. He is projected as a first round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Chiefs have two selections in the first round of this year’s draft: pick No. 9 and pick No. 29. Lemon could be a potential target for them. This would pair Lemon with one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City is coming off their worst season in over a decade. The Chiefs under coach Andy Reid had never had a losing record to end a season. One would have to go back to before Reid’s tenure to find the last time the Chiefs had a losing record back in the 2012 NFL season.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

In 2025, the Chiefs entered the year coming off of three straight Super Bowl appearances and nine straight AFC West division titles. They ended up going 6-11, missing the playoffs completely. To make matters worse, their star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL late in the season putting his status for the start of the 2026 season in jeopardy.

Makai Lemon’s USC Career

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates with tight end Walker Lyons (85) after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Makai Lemon signed with the USC Trojans as a member of their 2023 high school recruiting class. Lemon improved in each of his three seasons with USC for 2023-2025, culminating in one of the best seasons from a USC wideout ever in 2025.

Through the 2025 regular season, Lemon finished in top 10 in the country in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdown receptions. He was named the 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner which is given to the most outstanding wide receiver in college football.

Lemon had 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns. For his three year USC career, Lemon totaled 137 receptions for 2,008 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns. Lemon and the Trojans' No. 2 wide receiver in 2025, Ja'Kobi Lane, gave quarterback Jayden Maiava a plethora of weapons to throw to.

According to NFL Mock Draft Database, Lane is the No. 109 ranked prospect in the 2026 draft class and a projected fourth round pick. Lemon and Lane are now both off to the NFL so Maiava will have to do it without them next season with the Trojans.

Before Lemon, The only ever USC player to receive a Biletnikoff Award before Lemon was wide receiver Marquise Lee in 2012.