Terrell Anderson's Case as USC's Next Great NFL Receiver Prospect

The USC Trojans have produced eight NFL Draft caliber wide receivers since the 2020 class.

Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane represent the latest to make the league. Now the duo swings two doors open for someone else to take the mantle of No. 1 and No. 2 wideout, respectively. The next leading wideouts can also boost their personal draft stock by taking advantage of Lemon and Lane's exits.

Here's why newcomer from North Carolina State, Terrell Anderson, is ready to take advantage and continue USC's NFL wideout pipeline.

Terrell Anderson Already Has Took Advantage of USC Trojans Opportunity

North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) runs the ball during the second quarter against Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) at Wallace Wade Stadium. | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Anderson clearly took his transition to USC seriously out the gate.

The former ACC receiver won over his new Trojans teammates by torching defenses in the end zone during spring practices.

He's immediately formed strong chemistry with returning quarterback Jayden Maiava. That's greatly needed on the latter's end, considering he needs a new deep threat and possession target to turn to come the fall.

But here's another aspect of Anderson that'll win over coach Lincoln Riley, plus even NFL personnel flocking over to USC practices: the new receiver even has cohesion with Jonas Williams, the projected backup:

USC Freshman QB Jonas Williams flushed out right makes the off platform throw to connect with Terrell Anderson for about a 40-yard completion 😮‍💨✌️ pic.twitter.com/gZoKVqLLAf — Trojan Football ✌️ ᶠᵃⁿ (@TrojanFBx) March 7, 2026

Anderson worked well with both the starter and backup, proving he doesn't need to adjust his wideout game for anyone behind center. He's still a trusted deep threat plus presents other league-ready attributes.

NFL Caliber Traits Terrell Anderson Brings to USC Trojans

Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) lines up against Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Travon West (27) in first half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images | Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images

USC, Riley and the front office, spearheaded by general manager Chad Bowden, needed an NFL-type of receiver to fill for Lane and Lemon.

Anderson presents more inside and outside versatility thanks to his physicality after the catch. He's gritty after plucking the reception, blowing through arm tackles and forcing defenders to dig deep in taking him down.

Anderson can coax USC into lining him up at the slot receiver spot, but also kicking outside to create mismatches. He presents the size/physical nature advantage for the former area, as he's shown to dismantle nickelbacks and safeties.

He's not a straight-line runner either on the field. Anderson hits defenders with a double move before turning on the jets up the field. He's a burner who can turn screens into long scampers or blow the top off defenses through the Hail Mary. USC fans should love his big-play ability and strong catch radius, especially inside the red zone.

How Terrell Anderson Can Land on NFL Draft Boards

Sep 27, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) celebrates a down during the first half of the game against Virginia Tech Hokies at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Anderson must cement himself as the new leading target for Maiava through the first two games.

The opener against San Jose State, then the Friday showdown versus new Pac-12 representative Fresno State, serves as a great barometer to see Anderson's potential. The Bulldogs will likely test Anderson more after ranking 16th in total defense last season. Plus, they bring with them former USC assistant Matt Entz to this game, who'll know how to counter Riley's offense.

But Anderson can boost his stock further toward the end of September. That's when Oregon arrives in Los Angeles. Anderson can show the world he can dominate a Big Ten power and two-time College Football Playoff representative here. He then needs a breakout outing on Oct. 10 versus Penn State, showing he won't be phased by a loud environment on the road.

Finally, two more games rise as a huge chance for Anderson to raise his stock: Halloween against Ohio State and Nov. 14 at defending national champion Indiana. Anderson delivering six catches or more and shredding both for more than 100 yards will spark first-round conversations. The transfer has a real chance to join Jordan Addison as a transfer who became a first-rounder at USC.

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