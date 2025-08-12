USC Trojans Most Overrated Team of College Football Playoff Era?
The USC Trojans have not met expectations since the Trojans hired coach Lincoln Riley, and USC is still looking for the program's first appearance in the College Football Playoff (CFP). However, the recent disappointment for USC extends beyond Riley's tenure in Southern California.
On3's Brett McMurphy recently analyzed the most overrated and underrated college football teams since the CFP was introduced before the 2014 season. Ultimately, McMurphy determined that the USC Trojans have been the No. 1 most overrated team since 2014, followed by the Auburn Tigers at No. 2.
Here is the full top-25 from McMurphy:
1. USC Trojans
2. Auburn Tigers
3. Texas A&M Aggies
4. LSU Tigers
5. Wisconsin Badgers
6. Florida State Seminoles
7. Oregon Ducks
8. Oklahoma Sooners
9. Miami Hurricanes
10. Michigan Wolverines
11. Stanford Cardinal
12. North Carolina Tar Heels
13. UCLA Bruins
14. Georgia Bulldogs
15. Alabama Crimson Tide
16. Clemson Tigers
17. Arkansas Razorbacks
18. Utah Utes
19. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
20. Nebraska Cornhuskers
21. Texas Longhorns
22. South Carolina Gamecocks
23. Iowa State Cyclones
24. Kansas State Wildcats
25. Ohio State Buckeyes
USC began the CFP era with now-Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian leading the Trojans' program. Sarkisian was followed by current Georgia Southern coach Clay Helton who was eventually fired before the school hired Riley away from the Oklahoma Sooners.
Since 2014, McMurphy noted the Trojans' tendency to drop in the polls after starting nearly every season with renewed expectations:
"In the 11-year span since 2014, USC has been ranked in the preseason polls in all but one season. The Trojans have finished with a lower final ranking in eight of 10 years. They also were not ranked in the final poll five times, including three of the last four seasons."
McMurphy also revealed his criteria for determining which teams were under and overrated, and it hinges on team's positioning in the preseason poll:
"Determining the most overrated and underrated programs in the CFP era is simple. To be overrated, teams must be ranked in the preseason poll," wrote McMurphy. "It’s impossible for teams to be overrated if they’re not ranked at the outset. It’s the opposite for the underrated teams. The majority of underrated teams were not ranked in the preseason but finished ranked; or they improved their final ranking compared to their preseason ranking."
Ahead of the 2025 season, USC is unranked in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll although there is some optimism surrounding Riley's Trojans. Other Big Ten programs made the top-25 like Illinois and Indiana, but USC has the fifth-best odds (+1900) of winning the Big Ten Championship in 2025, per FanDuel Sportsbook.
Only Ohio State (+190), Penn State (+210), Oregon (+430), and Michigan (+1000) have better odds to win the conference title than the Trojans' in 2025.
