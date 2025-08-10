All Trojans

Revisiting Former USC Trojans' Bear Alexander's Decision To Transfer To Oregon Ducks

Former USC Trojans defensive lineman Bear Alexander transferred to USC coach Lincoln Riley's program after a season with the Georgia Bulldogs, but now Alexander has joined the Oregon Ducks. If Alexander stayed with the Trojans, would USC have the best defensive line in the conference?

Teddy King

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive lineman Bear Alexander (90) gestures during the third quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive lineman Bear Alexander (90) gestures during the third quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

After contributing to an elite SEC defense for one season, former USC Trojans defensive tackle Bear Alexander came to Southern California and made immediate impact. However, his tenure with the Trojans did not last long as he transferred to the Oregon Ducks before the 2025 season.

Will Alexander reach his true potential after leaving USC?

Alexander Brought SEC Defensive Talent to the Big Ten

Bear Alexander USC Trojans Oregon Ducks College Football Big Ten Georgia Bulldogs Lincoln Riley Dan Lanning Kirby Smart SEC
Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Bear Alexander (99) celebrates after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Alexander spent two seasons with USC before his decision to transfer, and he chose to take his talents to a Big Ten foe, the Oregon Ducks.

In his first season with USC, he recorded 47 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two pass deflections, marking an era of defensive excellence from the former Georgia Bulldogs standout.

Out of high school, Alexander was the No. 9 ranked player in the country by Rivals and the second best defensive tackle, along with the best player in the state of Florida. It was a natural fit to play for Georgia’s Kirby Smart, widely regarded as one of the best defensive minds in the country.

Alexander's debut was small with the Bulldogs, but he recorded a sack in the National Championship game when Georgia secured back-to-back national titles.

Although Alexander was seen as a defensive force for the Bulldogs, he transferred to the West Coast to play for coach Lincoln Riley at USC, leaving many Trojans fans excited about the potential of Alexander on USC's defensive line.

Alexander's Second Season with USC Cut Short

Bear Alexander USC Trojans Oregon Ducks College Football Big Ten Georgia Bulldogs Lincoln Riley Dan Lanning Kirby Smart SEC
Nov 4, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive lineman Bear Alexander (90) celebrates with linebacker Eric Gentry (18) and other teammates against the Washington Huskies during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

In his first season at USC, Alexander fit in well, contributing to all 13 games in 2023 with a defensive group that included Nate Clifton and Gavin Meyer, who paved a way for Alexander to get acclimated with the position group. It was clear after his first season that Alexander was the answer the Trojans were looking for.

Last season, Alexander made the decision to redshirt his playing time and transfer out of USC at the end of the season, shedding light on the unique reality of redshirt rules. In 2024, Alexander only recorded five total tackles.

MORE: USC Trojans' Recruiting Momentum Under Lincoln Riley Slowing Down?

MORE: Sam Darnold Out For Preseason Opener, Not Facing Former USC Trojans Star Coach

MORE: Pressure Mounts For 11 College Football Programs Under Scrutiny In 2025

MORE: Updated Big Ten Championship Odds: Penn State, USC Trojans' Odds Change

The question arose: Why would an elite defensive talent like Alexander choose to forgo his playing time at USC, especially under a decorated and talented coach like Riley?

The answer was revealed in bits of last season, when the Trojans dropped a one-score loss to Michigan.

Riley commented on the performance given by the Trojans after the loss, especially by Alexander whose playing time was in already in question.

"He played over a third of the game you know so I mean people want to act like guy's not playing. He's doing a good job for us out there," Riley told the media after last seasons loss over Michigan. "The guy's out here working hard, he's improving, he's in a new system with a new coach he's getting better. I think he's going to continue to get better. It should be hard to play D line at USC, like it ought to be kind of hard."

What if Alexander Stayed With The Trojans?

Bear Alexander USC Trojans Oregon Ducks College Football Big Ten Georgia Bulldogs Lincoln Riley Dan Lanning Kirby Smart SEC
Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive lineman Bear Alexander (90) reaches out to tackle California Golden Bears running back Jaydn Ott (1) during the third quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

While Riley commented on Alexander's large amount of playing time, Alexander's goal coming to Los Angeles was to become a full-time starter, and the Trojans did not reciprocate for him.

The question comes with, what if Alexander did not transfer? With the updated defensive coaching staff at USC including linebackers coach Rob Ryan and defensive analyst Adrian Klemm, Alexander would have had a clear path to continue his dominance in the trenches.

Alexander will contribute to coach Dan Lanning's rapidly improving defense, and will face USC in Autzen Stadium on Nov. 22.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Teddy King
TEDDY KING

Teddy King is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Teddy graduated from Ole Miss with a B.A. in Journalism. Teddy specializes in USC Trojans breaking news, Trojans in the NFL and NBA, and analysis of of the football program in the Big Ten Conference. She has experience in both on-site NFL production, including New Orleans Saints game and Super Bowl LIX, and in-studio soccer coverage with UEFA Euro Cup and Conmebol Copa America Cup with FOX Sports. During her time at Ole Miss, Teddy spent three years writing for the student-run newspaper, The Daily Mississippian, before transitioning into Sports Editor her senior year of college where she covered the First Round of the NCAA Tournament for Ole Miss Men’s Basketball in Milwaukee. She also was the also featured on The Paul Finebaum Show as a guest correspondent to discuss the 2024 Ole Miss football season — analyzing offense, defense and strength of schedule. Teddy’s role with USC Trojans On SI allows her to combine two of her favorite things: storytelling with sports.

Home/Football