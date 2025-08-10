Revisiting Former USC Trojans' Bear Alexander's Decision To Transfer To Oregon Ducks
After contributing to an elite SEC defense for one season, former USC Trojans defensive tackle Bear Alexander came to Southern California and made immediate impact. However, his tenure with the Trojans did not last long as he transferred to the Oregon Ducks before the 2025 season.
Will Alexander reach his true potential after leaving USC?
Alexander Brought SEC Defensive Talent to the Big Ten
Alexander spent two seasons with USC before his decision to transfer, and he chose to take his talents to a Big Ten foe, the Oregon Ducks.
In his first season with USC, he recorded 47 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two pass deflections, marking an era of defensive excellence from the former Georgia Bulldogs standout.
Out of high school, Alexander was the No. 9 ranked player in the country by Rivals and the second best defensive tackle, along with the best player in the state of Florida. It was a natural fit to play for Georgia’s Kirby Smart, widely regarded as one of the best defensive minds in the country.
Alexander's debut was small with the Bulldogs, but he recorded a sack in the National Championship game when Georgia secured back-to-back national titles.
Although Alexander was seen as a defensive force for the Bulldogs, he transferred to the West Coast to play for coach Lincoln Riley at USC, leaving many Trojans fans excited about the potential of Alexander on USC's defensive line.
Alexander's Second Season with USC Cut Short
In his first season at USC, Alexander fit in well, contributing to all 13 games in 2023 with a defensive group that included Nate Clifton and Gavin Meyer, who paved a way for Alexander to get acclimated with the position group. It was clear after his first season that Alexander was the answer the Trojans were looking for.
Last season, Alexander made the decision to redshirt his playing time and transfer out of USC at the end of the season, shedding light on the unique reality of redshirt rules. In 2024, Alexander only recorded five total tackles.
The question arose: Why would an elite defensive talent like Alexander choose to forgo his playing time at USC, especially under a decorated and talented coach like Riley?
The answer was revealed in bits of last season, when the Trojans dropped a one-score loss to Michigan.
Riley commented on the performance given by the Trojans after the loss, especially by Alexander whose playing time was in already in question.
"He played over a third of the game you know so I mean people want to act like guy's not playing. He's doing a good job for us out there," Riley told the media after last seasons loss over Michigan. "The guy's out here working hard, he's improving, he's in a new system with a new coach he's getting better. I think he's going to continue to get better. It should be hard to play D line at USC, like it ought to be kind of hard."
What if Alexander Stayed With The Trojans?
While Riley commented on Alexander's large amount of playing time, Alexander's goal coming to Los Angeles was to become a full-time starter, and the Trojans did not reciprocate for him.
The question comes with, what if Alexander did not transfer? With the updated defensive coaching staff at USC including linebackers coach Rob Ryan and defensive analyst Adrian Klemm, Alexander would have had a clear path to continue his dominance in the trenches.
Alexander will contribute to coach Dan Lanning's rapidly improving defense, and will face USC in Autzen Stadium on Nov. 22.