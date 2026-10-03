Pat McAfee Finds Motivation for USC Trojans Before Washington

The No. 18 USC Trojans are hosting the Washington Huskies in prime time on Saturday, but the game did not receive any mention on ESPN's College GameDay until the time came for the show's panelists to make their picks for the week's biggest games.

Both teams lost at home in week 4 with USC losing to Oregon and Washington falling to Minnesota, raising the stakes for the Trojans and the Huskies when they square off. A loss to Washington could send USC's season off the rails, but a majority of the ESPN College GameDay desk picked the Trojans to come away with a win.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks off the field after the game against the Oregon Ducks at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN's Pat McAfee chose USC, and he pointed to the Trojans' ability to use the reaction to the Oregon game as motivation. With the injury to Ducks quarterback Dante Moore and suspension to USC linebacker Desman Stephens II, McAfee see a clear path forward for USC coach Lincoln Riley and his team:

"I was very close to picking Washington. Actually, this changed during the show. I think USC was attacked for being like, ethically wrong in the way they hit Dante Moore, and then there was a fist fight and then the reaction. I think Lincoln Riley can use that as motivation, give me a USC to get a win over Washington, and I picked Lincoln Riley back to back weeks now. This is the first time I've ever done that on the show," McAfee said.

On the other hand, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit had a more critical stance on USC, highlighting the issues on defense that ard holding the Trojans back. In the end, Herbstreit picked Washington to pull off the upset.

Kirk Herbstreit plays catch with a fan during Pat McAfee’s “Kicking is Easy” Contest at ESPN’s College GameDay at The Grove in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. The GameDay visit for the Ole Miss-LSU game marks the return of head coach Lane Kiffin since leaving Ole Miss. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"You guys see that clip at USC talking trash to Oregon before the game started? They need to quit getting excited about the trash talking and worry more about the execution, because defensively through five games, USC starting defense line one and a half sacks. Gary Patterson's not getting anything from his defensive front. 99th in third-down defense. So I'll be the guy. Demond Williams, even though they're coming off a lost to Minnesota, they go to the Coliseum and upset USC," Herbstreit said.

Herbstreit was the only member of the show who picked Washington beat USC in Los Angeles.

ESPN College GameDay on USC

Here's what rest of ESPN's College GameDay said about Washington vs. USC. Desmond Howard, Nick Saban, McAfee, and even Indiana Fever star and celebrity guest picker Caitlin Clark picked the Trojans before Hebstreit went against the grain with the Huskies.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a eleven-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tanook Hines (not pictured) against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think that Lincoln Riley is on the hot seat after losing last week to Oregon, I think the team will respond and USC will win. Fight on," said Howard.

"Yeah, I think both teams have disappointing losses last week, but I think USC is gonna win it," Saban said.

USC and Washington will kickoff from inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum at 4:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, Oct. 3.

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