USC Trojans vs. Washington Huskies Final Preview and Prediction

Looks like the No. 18 USC Trojans face a team on a similar boat as them.

Not because of the Big Ten Conference angle. Or its historical rivalry series. But rather because like the Trojans, the 3-1 Washington Huskies are coming off their own home loss.

Sep 26, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Darius Taylor (1) runs for yards against the Washington Huskies in the fourth quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Dizon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington is fresh off a stunning 27-24 defeat at the hands of the Golden Gophers. A Huskies victory likely would've catapulted UW into the top 25.

But UW can still make a statement win here. Beating the 18th-ranked Trojans certainly will spark national ranking chatter out in Seattle and across the college football nation. Time to dive closer into the matchup set for Oct. 3 inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Someone's Defense Must Step up

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson during the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington allowed 329 total yards against Minnesota including 125 through the ground game. But the most scrutinized defense heading into the USC/Washington battle belongs to the former.

Once again USC's defensive woes is thrust back into the spotlight. The Trojans have allowed 35.3 points per game in the last three contests. They surrendered a combined 26 through their first two games.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson (center) and defensive tackles coach Skyler Jones (right) talk with defensive tackle Alex Vansumeren (91) against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive coordinator Gary Patterson is now the one under fire here. USC lured in a hall of fame coach from TCU to help finally fix the defensive woes under Riley since his arrival to the Land of Troy. Yet fans have continued to see more of the same inconsistency.

Even a former Riley player in ex-USC cornerback Max Williams has seen the flaws. He dropped a detailed take on why this unit is struggling.

"Think the biggest issue with the defense currently is we get the call in late, which in turn does not allow our players enough time to process the formation, communicate, read pre-snap indicators, etc," Williams shared via the social media website X, formerly Twitter. "Instead of thinking about making a play and playing fast, you are left in fight-or-flight mode thinking about your assignment as the ball is snapped."

High-Profile Quarterbacks Take the Field

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) drops back to pass as running back King Miller (8) defends against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defense will be widely scrutinized in this one, more so on the side of USC after surrendering 41 to the Oregon Ducks. But fans who tune in will have another reason to watch this game closely.

The quarterback play features two stellar, highly-decorated passers. Including on the side of the Huskies in Demond Williams.

Sep 26, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (1) rushes for a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the fourth quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Dizon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once again USC faces a running and throwing threat who's near similar to Oregon's Dante Moore or even Louisiana's Lunch Winfield. How much Patterson tries to bottle Williams and force him to stand and throw will be watched closely. Williams has scored a combined nine touchdowns including seven through the air.

But USC's Jayden Maiava has put together a stellar start on his end, which is sparking some early All-Big Ten conversations. Maiava will enter this contest with 14 touchdowns and only two interceptions. However, he's tossed both picks in the last two home games. So Washington will aim to force him into more mistakes.

Prediction and Betting Odds

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and defensive line coach Shaun Nua celebrate on the sideline. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Here's a stunning stat linked to USC: The Trojans are 1-4 against the spread this season, meaning they've only covered one game.

They'll enter their own venue with redemption on their minds, and as an 8.5-point favorite according to DraftKings. But still must snap out of their current defensive funk.

However, Washington has struggled on offense and walks in with a 104th ranking when it comes to explosive plays. So perhaps USC's defense finally catches a break here, and that makes all the difference in this one.

Prediction: USC struggles at first on defense, but ultimately adjusts and then leans into Maiava to spearhead the 31-23 win.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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